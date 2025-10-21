The Eye-Catching Thrift Store Find That Brings Old-World Elegance Into Modern Kitchens

Most bar carts have at least a couple of levels to negotiate, and some even have an extra rack for suspending glassware. It typically makes sense to keep larger, heavier bottles, a category that most spirits will fall under, on the lowest shelf. That way they have a shorter distance to fall should they be jostled, and a lower chance of scratching your precious floor or even just spilling. Because they're capped, corked, and otherwise protected from the elements, we're also just more comfortable keeping them near that highly trafficked dirt magnet than the aforementioned drinking vessels or exposed tools.

Said tools like cocktail shakers, swizzle spoons, jiggers, and the like are just a little less vulnerable to dust (or worse) when arranged a little higher. Infrequently used items will still need to be wiped or even spontaneously washed now and then, but they should remain sparkling in committed happy hour houses. You can also invest in an inexpensive tray, maybe even back at the thrift, for things that you might only need when actually shaking and stirring those drinks, like citrus peelers and muddlers. The portability helps you more easily whisk them away to the sink or dishwasher while keeping your bar cart pristine for the next batch of libations.