One Thrifted Old School Basket Is Great For Kitchen Decor And Storage (With A Rustic Look)

There are some items that always seem to be in high supply at the thrift store. You'll probably be able to find some cute little teacups to use as kitchen scoops, and their accompanying saucers make for some darling refrigerator magnets. Baskets are also known to abound, and the woven wicker variety fits right in among more rustically fashioned kitchen designs. They also have plenty of applications for organizing textiles or utensils, holding any wires or cables that you might need for your countertop tablet or television, or just looking pretty.

There are a couple of things that you'll want to look out for before you bring home a new-to-you basket. For one, you want a tight, intact weave, not a whole DIY project that'll leave you having to learn how to recane the darn thing. You'll also want to really inspect it for dust and debris; your vacuum attachments are likely no match for a basket's nooks and crannies. And keep an eye out for multiples, even if they don't exactly match. One basket might give an incidental, country-style touch to your kitchen. Two or three will look sharply styled and cleverly intentional.