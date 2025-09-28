Get Ina Garten's Vintage Kitchenware Look With A Thrift Store Find
Vibes are in the eye of the beholder. When we glimpse the food world celebrity, nickname champion, and prolific author Ina Garten's kitchen, for example, we get a light, bright, and breezy sensation from an aesthetic that seems to mix chic, coastal style with a modern farmhouse undercurrent and vintage accents. It's a space where cooking, cleaning, and casual dining just seem imbued with everyday elegance. And if any of these elements appeal to you, too, you can incorporate them into your own home in large and small ways.
The beehive crock spied on The Barefoot Contessa's social media, for example, is one subtle way to bring some of Garten's taste to your own countertop. But it also ranges up to a few hundred dollars from its original retailer. Fortunately, you're also likely to find similar pieces in your local thrift shop for considerably less cash. This is an anecdotal observation, sure, but crocks just seem like the kind of items that people don't want to trash entirely when it's time to part ways. They also do not require the special or elaborate cleaning that some other donation candidates demand. So once you start looking, it shouldn't be too hard to find the beehive of your desires.
Thrifting for beehive crocks, and how to use them
Okay, you can't set out with a specific shopping list when thrift store shopping in a lot of cases. You might not find that perfect copper pot for less cash at the thrift store every time, but if you keep a general list of things to look out on each trip, you'll be more successful over time. So you should really just keep scanning for your own ideal beehive crock until it manifests on the shelf.
Garten used her beehive crock to hold a bouquet of beautiful pink and coral roses in an Instagram post liked by tens of thousands of pottery fans. Should you wish to use your thrifted gem in the same way, test its sealant in advance. Fill the vessel up with water and leave it on a plate for a few hours to monitor for seepage or any previously imperceptible cracks that could cause leakage. If you cannot or do not want to repurpose your crock for cut flowers, you can always use it to hold similarly lovely, dried aromatics like lavender, which will also add its light fragrance to the air. Or, should you prefer more purely functional purposes, you can also use your beehive crock to store tall kitchen utensils. You'll never guess who does the same.