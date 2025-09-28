Get Ina Garten's Vintage Kitchenware Look With A Thrift Store Find

Vibes are in the eye of the beholder. When we glimpse the food world celebrity, nickname champion, and prolific author Ina Garten's kitchen, for example, we get a light, bright, and breezy sensation from an aesthetic that seems to mix chic, coastal style with a modern farmhouse undercurrent and vintage accents. It's a space where cooking, cleaning, and casual dining just seem imbued with everyday elegance. And if any of these elements appeal to you, too, you can incorporate them into your own home in large and small ways.

The beehive crock spied on The Barefoot Contessa's social media, for example, is one subtle way to bring some of Garten's taste to your own countertop. But it also ranges up to a few hundred dollars from its original retailer. Fortunately, you're also likely to find similar pieces in your local thrift shop for considerably less cash. This is an anecdotal observation, sure, but crocks just seem like the kind of items that people don't want to trash entirely when it's time to part ways. They also do not require the special or elaborate cleaning that some other donation candidates demand. So once you start looking, it shouldn't be too hard to find the beehive of your desires.