Give Your Boring Kitchen Countertops Some Life With This Lovely Styling Tip

For those looking to make kitchen upgrades without any renovations, curating a vignette is the perfect styling solution. This kitchen decor technique is simple and easy to achieve, and odds are that you've already developed your own version of this trick without even meaning to. This strategically selected series of common household artifacts is a way of putting objects you already have to good use without needing to commit to any permanent adjustments. Vignettes also take many ever-changing forms, making use of floral arrangements, kitchen utensils, coffee tools, lighting fixtures, and other unassuming kitchen items.

There are many directions one could take their interior design, including contemporary, farmhouse, or more brutalist themes, just to name a few. In order to adequately translate this into a vignette, you'd want to include relevant components based on theme. For example, you may opt for minimalist vases and raw material decorative bowls to coincide with brutalist interiors or wood decorations and lived-in fabrics to meet those farmhouse inspirations.

The direction you choose to take your kitchen vignette is, of course, customizable depending upon one's personal style and expression, usually going alongside the inspiration of one's wider home decor. That said, the vignette will commonly coincide with the current buildout or theme, and it often can include objects you may have tucked away that could be of better decorative use than you realize.