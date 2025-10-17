The Hands Down Best Indian Restaurant In Every US State

America is often referred to as a melting pot, meaning it's a hodgepodge of different cultures. It's a fitting metaphor because one area where this is most obvious is with food. In a midsize town, you're likely to find a variety of cuisine options, and one of the most popular is Indian food. Of course, not all Indian restaurants are created equal.

We've talked before about how to recognize if you're in a great Indian restaurant, but what if you want to know you're walking into a good space ahead of time? The tricky thing is, people can have vastly different opinions on Indian food, especially since Indian food can vary so much by region, spice level, and how Americanized it is. We didn't let that stop us, though, and dug through the internet to find out what locals and critics think are the best Indian restaurants in each state.