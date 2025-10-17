The Hands Down Best Indian Restaurant In Every US State

By Sarah Vallie
Various Indian dishes together on a restaurant background Static Media / Shutterstock / Getty

America is often referred to as a melting pot, meaning it's a hodgepodge of different cultures. It's a fitting metaphor because one area where this is most obvious is with food. In a midsize town, you're likely to find a variety of cuisine options, and one of the most popular is Indian food. Of course, not all Indian restaurants are created equal.

We've talked before about how to recognize if you're in a great Indian restaurant, but what if you want to know you're walking into a good space ahead of time? The tricky thing is, people can have vastly different opinions on Indian food, especially since Indian food can vary so much by region, spice level, and how Americanized it is. We didn't let that stop us, though, and dug through the internet to find out what locals and critics think are the best Indian restaurants in each state.

Alabama: Taj India in Birmingham

Inside the dining room at Taj India in Birmingham tajindiabhm / Facebook

You'll notice a lot of Indian restaurants start with "taj," likely to help customers make the connection to India's most famous landmark, the Taj Mahal. The first of these on our list is Taj India, a favorite of Birmingham residents that serves up dishes from both Northern and Southern India like tikka masala and mango chutney. The lunch buffet is a huge hit among customers wanting to try a variety of dishes as well. One reviewer recommends dining in because "the dining room is beautiful and the service is great." 

Taj India

(205) 939-3805

3120 Clairmont Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205

Alaska: Everest Restaurant in Anchorage

Interior of Everest Restaurant in Anchorage Everest Restaurant

You can get a taste of India at Everest Restaurant in Anchorage, which calls itself an "Alaskan epicurean haven." You'll find Northern Indian and halal food, with options to dine in or take out. One Redditor highlighted their experience, saying they enjoyed the chicken lollipop and chicken tikka masala, as well as the overall ambiance of the restaurant.

Everest Restaurant

(907) 677-8848

3637 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503

Arizona: India Oven in Mesa

Interior of India Oven in Mesa India Oven

If you're looking for authentic Indian food in Arizona's East Valley, you've got to check out India Oven in Mesa. The restaurant sources ingredients from local organic markets to create a variety of chicken, lamb, goat, seafood, and vegetarian dishes available off the menu or on the buffet. Locals highly recommend the restaurant, referring to it as their "go-to" and "fave." Prices for entrees generally range between $10 and $20.

India Oven

(480) 892-3333

1315 S Gilbert Rd #5204, Mesa, AZ 85204

Arkansas: Taj Mahal Indian Kitchen in Little Rock and Conway

Exterior of Taj Mahal Indian Kitchen TajMahalLittleRock / Facebook

Taj Mahal Indian Kitchen is a locally-owned and operated restaurant with locations in Little Rock and Conway, Arkansas. Both locations offer an extensive menu, with Indo-Chinese, tandoor, briyani, and paneer dishes, as well as a number of other chicken, lamb, goat, seafood, and vegetarian options. Locals can't stop recommending the place, saying it has amazing food and great service.

Taj Mahal Indian Kitchen

(501) 520-4900

1520 Market St, Little Rock, AR 72211

California: Badmaash in Los Angeles

Exterior of Badmaash in downtown LA Badmaash

Badmaash is a Michelin Guide Restaurant, meaning that while it doesn't have a Michelin star, it's still been recognized by the organization for offering great food. The family-run restaurant has two L.A. locations, one downtown and another on Fairfax Avenue. It specializes in Indian street food as well as traditional favorites like butter chicken and tikka masala in a hip, vibrant setting. Dishes generally run between $20 and $30.

Badmaash

(213) 221-7466

108 W 2nd St APT 104, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Colorado: Spice Room in Denver and Arvada

Exterior of Spice Room in Denver Spice Room

The Spice Room in Colorado calls itself a "neighborhood Indian Bistro," but it actually offers street food and traditional dishes from India, Nepal, and other parts of Southeast Asia. The Spice Room has two locations in Denver and a third in Arvada, Colorado, and locals on Reddit can't stop raving about it. They mention several favorite dishes, like the Rogan Josh and butter chicken, as well as drinks like the rose lassi and masala chai. 

Spice Room

(303) 285-3700

3100 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206

Connecticut: Taj Indian Cuisine in Stamford

Interior of Taj Indian Cuisine in Stamford TajIndianCuisineStamford / Facebook

Taj Indian Cuisine -– which locals consistently declare to offer the best Indian food in Stamford, Connecticut -– offers traditional Indian foods with a contemporary twist. Classics like tandoor chicken and chicken tikka masala are still on the menu, but so are unique dishes, like the restaurant's nadan chicken, a curry prepared with garam masala and coconut milk. Locals rave about the briyani and say the weekend brunch is "top tier." 

Taj Indian Cuisine

(203) 588-0000

211 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06901

Delaware: Curry and Cocktails in Middletown

Interior of Curry and Cocktails Curry and Cocktails

If you're looking for a girls' night or a relaxing evening out, you can't beat curry and cocktails. Aptly, this is what you'll find at Curry and Cocktails, a restaurant in Middletown, Delaware, that "DelawareToday" named as the top Indian restaurant in upstate Delaware for 2025. The restaurant strives to provide an authentic Indian dining experience and an elegant and warm ambiance. Diners here particularly love the vindaloo and korma.

Curry and Cocktails

(302) 524-4308

ACME Shopping Center, 422 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709

Florida: Ghee Indian Kitchen in Miami

Interior of Ghee Indian Kitchen gheemiami / Facebook

Ghee Indian Kitchen is a restaurant offering contemporary twists on Indian food. Headed by Chef Niven Patel, 35% of the restaurant's ingredients come from Patel's own farm. Ghee Indian Kitchen is rated as one of the top Indian restaurants in Miami by "Resident" magazine and is also a "Michelin Guide" restaurant with the Bib Gourmand award, meaning it offers top-tier food at an affordable price.

Ghee Indian Kitchen

(305) 968-1850

8965 SW 72nd Pl, Kendall, FL 33156

Georgia: Chai Pani in Decatur

Interior of Chai Pani in Decatur chaipanidecatur / Facebook

Another "Michelin Guide" Indian restaurant is Chai Pani, and, in fact, it's the only "Michelin Guide" Indian Restaurant in Georgia. The family-owned hotspot is run by Chef Meherwan Irani, an Indian native who serves up both comforting traditional dishes and fun Indian street food. In 2022, the restaurant was selected as an Outstanding Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation. Locals especially love the authentic atmosphere and lunch buffet.

Chai Pani

(404) 378-4032

406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

Hawai'i: New Kamana Kitchen in Honolulu

Chicken tandoori from New Kamana Kitchen New Kamana Kitchen

New Kamana Kitchen has been serving up vibrant Indian cuisine across the Hawaiian Islands since 2013. The restaurant, owned by a team of chefs, expanded to a second location up the highway in 2024. Both serve up a variety of tandoori and briyani specialties, as well as other lamb, chicken, seafood, vegetarian, and vegan dishes, and allow diners to choose their preferred spice level. 

New Kamana Kitchen

(808) 537-5309

1104 Bishop St, Honolulu, HI 96813

Idaho: Madhuban Indian Cuisine in Boise

Buffet at Madhuban Indian Cuisine Madhubanindiancuisine / Facebook

Nestled in Boise, Madhuban Indian Cuisine strives to provide a warm atmosphere and delicious Indian food. It seems to be successful, as it's consistently named on the "Best of Boise" list published annually from "Boise Weekly," and locals on Reddit seem to love it. They rave that it's one of the only places that "gets Indian spice right," and favorite dishes include the shahi paneer and butter chicken

Madhuban Indian Cuisine

(208) 853-8215

6930 W State St, Boise, ID 83714

Illinois: Indienne in Chicago

Interior of Indienne Indienne

Indienne is a Michelin-star restaurant in Chicago led by Chef Sujan Sarkar, who was born in India and studied at some of London's most iconic kitchens. As a result, the meals here fuse "Indian flavors and French technique." Indienne offers multi-course tasting menus, which require a reservation, but appetizers are available a la carte to walk-ins. One Redditor calls it "one of the best Michelin-starred restaurants I've been to," and says it's a must-visit if you're in Chicago.

Indienne

(312) 291-9427

217 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60654

Indiana: Taj Indian Cuisine in Fortville

Exterior of Taj Indian Cuisine in Fortville Taj Indian Cuisine

Taj Indian Cuisine in Fortville, Indiana, isn't related at all to the Taj Indian Cuisine in Connecticut, but both offer fantastic Indian food. The Fortville restaurant serves up traditional Indian dishes like butter chicken and biryani made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The restaurant is relatively new, but it has already wowed locals, who call the food amazing and fantastic.

Taj Indian Cuisine

(317) 505-9255

202 S Main St, Fortville, IN 46040

Iowa: Desi Monks in Bettendorf

Exterior of Desi Monks in Bettendorf Desi Monks

Desi Monks is a restaurant that's "bringing the bold, authentic flavors of India to the heart of Iowa." Located in Bettendorf, it offers signature South Indian dishes like mango lassi and lamb chettinad. One Redditor says, "It's so delicious!! And everyone is incredibly kind," and Facebook reviews agree. Another says its dishes "were very tasty with just the right amount of spicy heat."

Desi Monks

(563) 343-2555

2307 Cumberland Square Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Kansas: Rajadhani Indian Cuisine in Overland Park

Interior of Rajadhani Indian Cuisine in Overland Park Rajadhani Indian Cuisine

Nestled in Overland Park, in the southwest metro of Kansas City, is Rajadhani Indian Cuisine. The self-described "capital of food" offers traditional dishes from all over India made with fresh ingredients. Rajadhani comes highly recommended by Redditors in the area, who say the staff is exceptionally friendly and the food is delicious. The spot offers an extensive menu that includes dosas, uthappams, biryanis, pulavs, and Indo-Chinese dishes.

Rajadhani Indian Cuisine

(913) 232-9422

12030 Blue Valley Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66213

Kentucky: Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine in Lexington

Interior of Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine in Lexington, Kentucky Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine

Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine offers authentic Indian, Nepalese, and Himalayan dishes. The Lexington hotspot was named one of the top Indian restaurants in the state by "Lexington Living" magazine. Locals love the buffet (which we mentioned on our Best Buffets list) and highly recommend the momo dishes, as well as the chicken chow mein and chicken curry; one Redditor says, "Literally everything I've had there has been incredible."

Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine

(859) 447-8080

1801 Alexandria Dr #192, Lexington, KY 40504

Louisiana: Njoy Curry Masala in Lafayette

Interior of Njoy Curry Masala Developing Lafayette

Louisiana is known for Cajun and Creole foods like gumbo and jambalaya, but places like Njoy Curry Masala in Lafayette, Louisiana, offer authentic Indian dishes. One reviewer on Facebook said it was the best Indian food they'd ever had, and another review says, "Really delicious food and wonderful staff. Friendly and helpful service with plenty of authentic options." The butter chicken is a common favorite, but there's also a variety of vegetarian options on the menu. 

Njoy Curry Masala

(337) 484-3132

1020 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Maine: Shere Punjab in Brunswick

Exterior of Shere Punjab Shere Punjab

Many Indian dishes include seafood, which makes Maine a great place to find Indian food with fresh shrimp and fish. Shere Punjab in Brunswick, Maine, offers an extensive menu that includes not just seafood dishes, but chicken, lamb, and vegetarian specialties. Locals highly recommend the cozy restaurant, saying it offers "amazing Indian food with family restaurant vibes!" Lunch dishes here typically cost less than $15, while dinner entrees hover around $20.

Shere Punjab

(207) 373-0422

46 Maine St, Brunswick, ME 04011

Maryland: Chennai Hoppers in Gaithersburg

Interior glimpse of Chennai Hoppers ahorsenamedagro / Reddit

Named one of the best Indian restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area by "The Washington Post," Chennai Hoppers is a casual spot for South Indian cuisine in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Locals rave that the food is great. One Redditor says its dishes were phenomenal, describing them as "roller coaster rides, they started off either sweet, savory, deep, or smoky, then took you through different palate experiences through each bite, and your palate ended up somewhere different than where you started."

Chennai Hoppers

(240) 813-0061

136 Paramount Park Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Massachusetts: Mirchi Nation in Boston

Interior of Mirchi Nation in Boston Mirchi Nation

"THE BEST BIRYANI IN BOSTON IS AT MIRCHI NATION," one Redditor declares, and others tend to agree. The casual local favorite has locations in Marlborough, Brookline, and Quincy and offers a fresh menu each day made with farm-to-table ingredients. In addition to biryani, you'll find a varied menu containing dosa, kebabs, Indo-Chinese dishes, and Mirchi Nation specialties like tandoori tacos and mirchinator wings. Dishes are typically less than $15, but some go up to $20 or so.

Mirchi Nation

(508) 357-6551

197H Boston Post Rd W, Marlborough, MA 01752

Michigan: Midnight Temple in Detroit

Interior of Midnight Temple in Detroit Midnight Temple

There are a number of Indian restaurants in Michigan, especially in the Detroit area, but one that consistently earns a spot on local "best of" lists is Midnight Temple. The locally-owned restaurant opened in May of 2023, but was selling food from a food truck before that. Area residents love the atmosphere, and the bhindi gets frequent shout-outs.

Midnight Temple

(313) 810-2585

2466 Riopelle St, Floor 2, Detroit, MI 48207

Minnesota: Namaste Cafe in Minneapolis

Exterior of Namaste Cafe in Minneapolis namastecafemn / Facebook

Namaste Cafe has the most unique location on this list. Nestled in uptown Minneapolis, the local favorite operates out of a renovated Victorian house on Hennepin Avenue and offers plenty of outdoor seating. Whenever possible, the restaurant sources natural and organic ingredients from local producers, resulting in fresh and delicious curry, chaat, and more. Namaste Cafe offers a lunch menu daily and a brunch menu at the same time on weekends, as well as a more expansive all-day menu.

Namaste Cafe

(612) 827-2496

2512 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Indian Delight in Mississippi

Exterior of Indian Delight in Hattiesburg indiandelightms / Facebook

When Indian Delight opened in Ocean City, Mississippi in 2023, it was dubbed the co-winner of the best new restaurants in South Mississippi by the "Sun Herald." The spot combines authentic spices with warm hospitality to create an unforgettable experience. Redditors say, "Everything I've had there has been incredible," and "It's the best Indian food I've ever had." Both meat and vegetarian dishes are available, and diners can customize their food to their preferred heat level.

Indian Delight

(601) 602-6585

163 Turtle Creek Dr D #10, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Moti Mahal in Kansas City

Interior of Moti Mahal Visit KC

Kansas City tends to be a mecca for foodies in the lower Midwest, and one spot locals swear by is Moti Mahal. The restaurant has two locations in Kansas City, both offering a variety of vegetarian, chicken, lamb, goat, and seafood dishes, including biriyani and tandoor specials. Commenters on Facebook love the butter chicken here. Over on Reddit, one first-generation Indian says they hired Moti Mahal to cater their wedding, and their family loved it.

Moti Mahal

(816) 746-8000

7111 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153

Montana: Pakeezah in Bozeman

Interior of Pakeezah in Bozeman pakeezahbzn / Facebook

There aren't a lot of authentic Indian restaurants in Montana, but the good news is, there is Pakeezah. The Bozeman, Montana, restaurant is run by the same owners of Curry Express in Belgrade, but Pakeezah offers a more "modern Indian fine dining experience," according to its website. Locals say the curry is great and love dishes like the coconut naan and palak paneer

Pakeezah

(406) 404-1800

14 N Church Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Kinaara in Omaha

Interior booth at Kinaara in Omaha IndianFoodOmaha / Facebook

Chef Ashish Sathyan started his cooking career in India over a decade ago, and today, he owns and runs Kinaara in Omaha, Nebraska. Locals love the place, and comedian Aziz Ansari even gave it a shout-out when he visited the city. Redditors name-drop dishes like the mushroom curry and masala fries, but the chic, colorful restaurant offers a variety of dishes. Specials here include the butter chicken, wagyu beef coconut fry, and fish pollichathu. 

Kinaara

(402) 895-3463

120 Regency Pkwy #124, Omaha, NE 68114

Nevada: Mint Indian Bistro in Las Vegas

Exterior of Mint Indian Bistro in Las Vegas Mint Indian Bistro

Las Vegas is famous for the seemingly never-ending array of buffets, but if you're looking for something a little different, try Mint Indian Bistro. The small chain comes highly recommended by locals, who say it's their go-to and one of the best in the area. In addition to a variety of traditional dishes, Mint also offers an Inferno Menu, which uses not just authentic Indian spices but also authentic spice levels; ordering off this menu requires signing a waiver. 

Mint Indian Bistro

(702) 894-9334

730 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

New Hampshire: Curry Leaf in Concord

Exterior of Curry Leaf in Concord user/1436606639 / Facebook

Curry Leaf in Concord, New Hampshire, offers a variety of authentic Indian dishes. Locals have a lot of love for the place, saying, "My gosh is it delicious," and calling it an "Absolute gem of a restaurant." Favorite dishes include the dal makhani, onion kulcha, and vegetable korma, and reviewers appreciate that the restaurant tailors dishes to individual spice levels

Curry Leaf

(603) 715-5746

6 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301

New Jersey: Delhi Garden in Edison

Exterior of Delhi Garden in Edison delhigardenrestaurant / Facebook

Edison, New Jersey, is a suburb of New York City. While it has several excellent Indian restaurants, one of the "absolute best," according to locals, is Delhi Garden. The small, counter-serve space is primarily geared toward take-out and North Indian cuisine, though it offers some South Indian dishes as well. Popular menu items here include the veg samosa, bhindi masala, and bihari kebabs.

Delhi Garden

(732) 248-1888

1677 NJ-27 #2, Edison, NJ 08817

New Mexico: Paper Dosa in Santa Fe

Interior of Paper Dosa in Santa Fe Paper Dosa

Paper Dosa in Santa Fe, New Mexico, focuses on South Indian food, and, of course, it's known for its dosas. Local residents say it's the best South Indian restaurant in New Mexico, with those on Facebook saying, "We've never had anything but delicious meals and attentive service at Paper Dosa," and "I'm from South India. To me, it's the only really good Indian restaurant in NM." On Reddit, they recommend the paneer peas dosa and the white truffle dosa

Paper Dosa

(505) 930-5521

551 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505

New York: Semma in New York City

Interior of Semma in New York City Semma

New York is home to over 70 Michelin-starred restaurants, but there's only one Indian restaurant with a Michelin star in the state: Semma in New York City. In addition to its Michelin star, in 2025 it was also listed the best restaurant in New York City by "The New York Times" and Chef Vijay Kumar was named the best chef in New York state by the James Beard Foundation. Despite the accolades, Semma is relatively unpretentious, with a relaxed atmosphere.

Semma

60 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011

North Carolina: Curry Gate in Charleston

Interior of Curry Gate in Charlotte currygate99 / Facebook

With five locations across Charlotte, Curry Gate has established itself as a city staple for Indian and Nepalese food. The local chain uses freshly-sourced ingredients in its traditional Indian cooking, with options like tandoori, biryani, and curry. Charlotte residents say it's their go-to spot, with many others saying they love the chain.

Curry Gates

(704) 910-4038

5516 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

North Dakota: India Palace in Fargo

Exterior of India Palace in Fargo indiapalacefargo / Facebook

India Palace in Fargo, North Dakota, is a spot customers love not just for the food, but for the welcoming atmosphere the place provides. "The owner and service is iconic in this city, super nice and well known. I can't sing their praises enough," says one Redditor, while another shares, "My wife and I moved away a couple years ago. When we came back to visit for a wedding, the first thing we did was rented a car and drove to India Palace."

India Palace

(701) 356-6500

5050 13th Ave S #3, Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio: Aangan India Bistro in Dublin

Interior of Aangan India Bistro in Dublin bobvila314159 / Reddit

Aangan India Bistro in Dublin, Ohio, is a spot that locals call their "go-to Indian restaurant," "the real deal," and "the bomb." The restaurant offers classic dishes like chicken tikka masala, rogan josh, and garlic naan made with fresh ingredients and rich Indian spices. In addition to dine-in and take-out, Aangan offers catering and can host private parties.

Aangan India Bistro

(614) 689-2300

5855 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43016

Oklahoma: Manna Indian Cuisine in Oklahoma City

Exterior of Mana Indian Cuisine in Oklahoma City profile.php?id=100054515677415 / Facebook

Manna Indian Cuisine in Oklahoma City is a spot locals love so much they're willing to overlook sub-par service. "They are hands-down the best authentic biryani I've ever had. Just be prepared to wait, as they cook everything fresh, so it's worth it," says one Redditor.

Manna Indian Cuisine

(405) 470-7099

7908 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Oregon: Maruti Indian Restaurant in Portland

Image peering into Maruti through the glass front door marutirestaurant / Facebook

Portland's Maruti Indian Restaurant gets frequent mentions on area "best of" lists and Reddit posts. It's fully vegetarian, and locals say it's "not too fusion-y" and that while it may not be the most authentic, it's really, really good. "I will arise from dreams half-awake, drooling with their paneer biryani having been on my mind," one Redditor opines.

Maruti Indian Restaurant

(503) 236-0714

1925 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Pennsylvania: Taste of Punjab in Philadelphia

Exterior of Taste of Punjab in Philadelphia profile.php?id=100090301151729 / Facebook

On the "PhiladelphiaEats" Subreddit, one Indian user posted looking for good Indian food. The top comment read, "Taste of Punjab in south Philly. you will not be disappointed. I am Indian," and the original poster came back to say it was the "best I've tried in Philly so far." Others agree, saying the bright, cozy spot offers "Awesome food, awesome customer service."

Taste of Punjab

(610) 332-0855

2015 E Moyamensing Ave #2544, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Rhode Island: Not Just Snacks in Providence

Exterior of Not Just Snacks HopeStreetProv / Facebook

While the outside of Not Just Snacks in Providence, Rhode Island, is distinctly New England, inside you'll find a variety of traditional North and South Indian dishes, including briyani and kabobs. "I will vouch for not just snacks always and forever. such good food," one Redditor declares, with others mentioning that they love the spice levels, butter chicken, and affordable and fast service.

Not Just Snacks

(401) 831-1150

833 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906

South Carolina: Persis Biryani Indian Grill in Columbia

Bar area inside Persis Biryani Indian Grill in Columbia Persis Biryani Indian Grill

Persis Biryani Indian Grill is a relaxed spot in Columbia, South Carolina, for South Indian food. "Trust me when I say it doesn't get better than Persis," says a local on Facebook. Over on Reddit, Persis is mentioned several times on a post about the best Indian spots in the city, with many mentioning it's their favorite spot.

Persis Biryani Indian Grill

(803) 851-3687

1728 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210

South Dakota: Shahi Palace India Grill in Sioux Falls

Dining room of Shahi Palace India Grill in Sioux Falls shahiindiagrillsiouxfalls / Facebook

Nestled in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is Shahi Palace India Grill, an elegant but warm spot for classic Indian cooking. The spot comes highly recommended from locals on Facebook, and those on Reddit recommend it as a great spot for tikka masala and biryani. Shahi Palace recommends reservations for dine-in patrons but offer take-out as well.

Shahi Palace India Grill

(605) 361-5050

2527 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Tennessee: 615chuTNey in Nashville

Bar inside 6115chuTNey in Nashville 615chuTNey

615chuTNey in Nashville, Tennessee, offers South Indian dishes that many find to be the most authentic in town. More than that, the restaurant makes dining an experience, hosting live music, trivia nights, art displays, and more. "Nashville Scene" named the buffet at 615chuTNey as one of the best in the city — but if you order a la carte, you have the option to have your food delivered by an adorable robot waiter named Singam.

615chuTNey

(615) 248-8639

7075 Hwy 70 S, Nashville, TN 37221

Texas: Musaafer in Houston

Dining room in Musaafer MusaaferHouston / Facebook

Located in Houston, Musaafer is the only Indian restaurant in Texas with a Michelin star — and according to diners, it very much deserves that star. The restaurant offers both an a la carte and tasting menu, and diners highly recommend the laal maas and butter chicken experience. They also love how much care went into creating the space, as the opulent restaurant features custom and artisanal handcrafted furniture from India.

Musaafer

(713) 242-8087

Suite C-3500, 5115 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

Utah: Mumbai House in Salt Lake City

Exterior of Mumbai House in Salt Lake City lane.debbie / Facebook

Mumbai House in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been a "Best of SLC" winner for the past few years, and it's easy to see why if you look at reviews. Not only do Redditors consistently call it the best Indian restaurant in the city, but the spot maintains a 4.9 rating on Google from over 17,000 reviews. Mumbai House is also frequently mentioned on local "best of" lists and has won awards from Tripadvisor and Business Rate.

Mumbai House

(801) 581-0222

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Vermont: Aromas of India in Williston

Interior of Aromas of India in Williston Aromas of India

Inside Aromas of India in Williston, Vermont, you'll find a bright space serving up "Absolutely the best Indian food in Vermont." "Aromas of India is where Indian people go to eat," says one local Redditor. The restaurant is vegetarian; "I was skeptical of butter paneer compared to butter chicken but [Aromas] is now my favorite Indian spot for sure," one diner says, while another jokes, "I'd be a vegetarian if I could have Aromas for every meal."

Aromas of India

(802) 876-7809

202 Cornerstone Dr, Williston, VT 05495

Virginia: Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine in Fairfax

Interior of Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine JaipurRoyalCuisine / Facebook

Just outside of D.C. in Fairfax, Virginia, is Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine. The restaurant is named for the city Jaipur in India, where the restaurant's chef is from. Jaipur is known as the Pink City, a theme you notice immediately when you walk in. Locals love the spot, especially the lamb sagwala and the weekend lunch buffet.

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

(703) 766-1111

9401 Lee Hwy #105, Fairfax, VA 22031

Washington: 5 Rivers Indian Cuisine in Everett

Interior of 5 Rivers Indian Cuisine profile.php?id=100021421075606 / Facebook

The Seattle area has several good Indian restaurants, including 5 Rivers Indian Cuisine in Everett, Washington. This family-owned spot "takes Indian food to the next level" with "delicious food, large portions, lots of flavor and spice," according to one Redditor. In addition to traditional dishes like curry, vindalo, and tikka masala, 5 Rivers also offers a handful of Mediterranean dishes.

5 Rivers Indian Cuisine

(425) 212-9952

9629 Evergreen Wy #201, Everett, WA 98204

West Virginia: Sitar of India in Charleston

Exterior of Sitar of India in Charleston SitarofIndiaWV / Facebook

If you ask Charleston, West Virginia locals where the best spot is for Indian food, most of them will tell you it's Sitar of India. Diners recommend the biryani and vindaloo here, but rave about the buffet. "It is the best Indian buffet period," one Redditor says, "...The quality and flavor for the price and variety is unbeatable."

Sitar of India

(304) 346-3745

702 Lee St E, Charleston, WV 25311

Wisconsin: Dhaba Indian Bistro in Middleton

Interior of Dhaba Indian Bistro in Middleton luucc / Facebook

Dhaba Indian Bistro is a warm, welcoming spot with two locations in Middleton and Fitchburg, just outside Madison, Wisconsin. Locals are big fans of the spot, with one reviewer saying, "The portions were generous, the service was attentive, and the food was absolutely delicious." Others mention favorite dishes, like the butter chicken and mango lamb curry, and say the spot has the best Indian food in the area.

Dhaba Indian Bistro

(608) 203-8822

8333 Greenway Blvd #100, Middleton, WI 53562

Wyoming: Spice Zone Indian Restaurant in Cheyenne

Exterior of Spice Zone Indian Restaurant in Cheyenne theOptopolis / Facebook

Wyoming may not have a large Indian population, but that doesn't mean it can't have great Indian food. Locals love Spice Zone Indian Restaurant in Cheyenne, saying, "Spice zone takes the cake for best Indian food now and it's not even close." Another calls it "consistently good. Generous servings, good service and reasonably priced. We're fans." Spice Zone offers traditional Indian dishes as well as other dishes from the Himalayas and other areas of Asia.

Spice Zone Indian Restaurant

(307) 514-0147

600 W 19th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Methodology

Spoon dipping into a bowl of butter chicken with dishes of naan and biryani nearby Thai Liang Lim/Getty Images

Determining the best Indian restaurant in each state is tricky; not only is there a difference between North and South Indian foods, but there's also often a difference in Indian food made for Indian customers and that made for customers who...can't handle as much spice. To figure out the best restaurants, we looked at publications like the Michelin Guide and "New York Times", plus more localized publications and social media.

Recommended