The Hands Down Best Indian Restaurant In Every US State
America is often referred to as a melting pot, meaning it's a hodgepodge of different cultures. It's a fitting metaphor because one area where this is most obvious is with food. In a midsize town, you're likely to find a variety of cuisine options, and one of the most popular is Indian food. Of course, not all Indian restaurants are created equal.
We've talked before about how to recognize if you're in a great Indian restaurant, but what if you want to know you're walking into a good space ahead of time? The tricky thing is, people can have vastly different opinions on Indian food, especially since Indian food can vary so much by region, spice level, and how Americanized it is. We didn't let that stop us, though, and dug through the internet to find out what locals and critics think are the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Alabama: Taj India in Birmingham
You'll notice a lot of Indian restaurants start with "taj," likely to help customers make the connection to India's most famous landmark, the Taj Mahal. The first of these on our list is Taj India, a favorite of Birmingham residents that serves up dishes from both Northern and Southern India like tikka masala and mango chutney. The lunch buffet is a huge hit among customers wanting to try a variety of dishes as well. One reviewer recommends dining in because "the dining room is beautiful and the service is great."
(205) 939-3805
3120 Clairmont Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Everest Restaurant in Anchorage
You can get a taste of India at Everest Restaurant in Anchorage, which calls itself an "Alaskan epicurean haven." You'll find Northern Indian and halal food, with options to dine in or take out. One Redditor highlighted their experience, saying they enjoyed the chicken lollipop and chicken tikka masala, as well as the overall ambiance of the restaurant.
(907) 677-8848
3637 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: India Oven in Mesa
If you're looking for authentic Indian food in Arizona's East Valley, you've got to check out India Oven in Mesa. The restaurant sources ingredients from local organic markets to create a variety of chicken, lamb, goat, seafood, and vegetarian dishes available off the menu or on the buffet. Locals highly recommend the restaurant, referring to it as their "go-to" and "fave." Prices for entrees generally range between $10 and $20.
(480) 892-3333
1315 S Gilbert Rd #5204, Mesa, AZ 85204
Arkansas: Taj Mahal Indian Kitchen in Little Rock and Conway
Taj Mahal Indian Kitchen is a locally-owned and operated restaurant with locations in Little Rock and Conway, Arkansas. Both locations offer an extensive menu, with Indo-Chinese, tandoor, briyani, and paneer dishes, as well as a number of other chicken, lamb, goat, seafood, and vegetarian options. Locals can't stop recommending the place, saying it has amazing food and great service.
(501) 520-4900
1520 Market St, Little Rock, AR 72211
California: Badmaash in Los Angeles
Badmaash is a Michelin Guide Restaurant, meaning that while it doesn't have a Michelin star, it's still been recognized by the organization for offering great food. The family-run restaurant has two L.A. locations, one downtown and another on Fairfax Avenue. It specializes in Indian street food as well as traditional favorites like butter chicken and tikka masala in a hip, vibrant setting. Dishes generally run between $20 and $30.
(213) 221-7466
108 W 2nd St APT 104, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Colorado: Spice Room in Denver and Arvada
The Spice Room in Colorado calls itself a "neighborhood Indian Bistro," but it actually offers street food and traditional dishes from India, Nepal, and other parts of Southeast Asia. The Spice Room has two locations in Denver and a third in Arvada, Colorado, and locals on Reddit can't stop raving about it. They mention several favorite dishes, like the Rogan Josh and butter chicken, as well as drinks like the rose lassi and masala chai.
(303) 285-3700
3100 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Connecticut: Taj Indian Cuisine in Stamford
Taj Indian Cuisine -– which locals consistently declare to offer the best Indian food in Stamford, Connecticut -– offers traditional Indian foods with a contemporary twist. Classics like tandoor chicken and chicken tikka masala are still on the menu, but so are unique dishes, like the restaurant's nadan chicken, a curry prepared with garam masala and coconut milk. Locals rave about the briyani and say the weekend brunch is "top tier."
(203) 588-0000
211 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06901
Delaware: Curry and Cocktails in Middletown
If you're looking for a girls' night or a relaxing evening out, you can't beat curry and cocktails. Aptly, this is what you'll find at Curry and Cocktails, a restaurant in Middletown, Delaware, that "DelawareToday" named as the top Indian restaurant in upstate Delaware for 2025. The restaurant strives to provide an authentic Indian dining experience and an elegant and warm ambiance. Diners here particularly love the vindaloo and korma.
(302) 524-4308
ACME Shopping Center, 422 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709
Florida: Ghee Indian Kitchen in Miami
Ghee Indian Kitchen is a restaurant offering contemporary twists on Indian food. Headed by Chef Niven Patel, 35% of the restaurant's ingredients come from Patel's own farm. Ghee Indian Kitchen is rated as one of the top Indian restaurants in Miami by "Resident" magazine and is also a "Michelin Guide" restaurant with the Bib Gourmand award, meaning it offers top-tier food at an affordable price.
(305) 968-1850
8965 SW 72nd Pl, Kendall, FL 33156
Georgia: Chai Pani in Decatur
Another "Michelin Guide" Indian restaurant is Chai Pani, and, in fact, it's the only "Michelin Guide" Indian Restaurant in Georgia. The family-owned hotspot is run by Chef Meherwan Irani, an Indian native who serves up both comforting traditional dishes and fun Indian street food. In 2022, the restaurant was selected as an Outstanding Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation. Locals especially love the authentic atmosphere and lunch buffet.
(404) 378-4032
406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Hawai'i: New Kamana Kitchen in Honolulu
New Kamana Kitchen has been serving up vibrant Indian cuisine across the Hawaiian Islands since 2013. The restaurant, owned by a team of chefs, expanded to a second location up the highway in 2024. Both serve up a variety of tandoori and briyani specialties, as well as other lamb, chicken, seafood, vegetarian, and vegan dishes, and allow diners to choose their preferred spice level.
(808) 537-5309
1104 Bishop St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho: Madhuban Indian Cuisine in Boise
Nestled in Boise, Madhuban Indian Cuisine strives to provide a warm atmosphere and delicious Indian food. It seems to be successful, as it's consistently named on the "Best of Boise" list published annually from "Boise Weekly," and locals on Reddit seem to love it. They rave that it's one of the only places that "gets Indian spice right," and favorite dishes include the shahi paneer and butter chicken.
(208) 853-8215
6930 W State St, Boise, ID 83714
Illinois: Indienne in Chicago
Indienne is a Michelin-star restaurant in Chicago led by Chef Sujan Sarkar, who was born in India and studied at some of London's most iconic kitchens. As a result, the meals here fuse "Indian flavors and French technique." Indienne offers multi-course tasting menus, which require a reservation, but appetizers are available a la carte to walk-ins. One Redditor calls it "one of the best Michelin-starred restaurants I've been to," and says it's a must-visit if you're in Chicago.
(312) 291-9427
217 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: Taj Indian Cuisine in Fortville
Taj Indian Cuisine in Fortville, Indiana, isn't related at all to the Taj Indian Cuisine in Connecticut, but both offer fantastic Indian food. The Fortville restaurant serves up traditional Indian dishes like butter chicken and biryani made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The restaurant is relatively new, but it has already wowed locals, who call the food amazing and fantastic.
(317) 505-9255
202 S Main St, Fortville, IN 46040
Iowa: Desi Monks in Bettendorf
Desi Monks is a restaurant that's "bringing the bold, authentic flavors of India to the heart of Iowa." Located in Bettendorf, it offers signature South Indian dishes like mango lassi and lamb chettinad. One Redditor says, "It's so delicious!! And everyone is incredibly kind," and Facebook reviews agree. Another says its dishes "were very tasty with just the right amount of spicy heat."
(563) 343-2555
2307 Cumberland Square Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Kansas: Rajadhani Indian Cuisine in Overland Park
Nestled in Overland Park, in the southwest metro of Kansas City, is Rajadhani Indian Cuisine. The self-described "capital of food" offers traditional dishes from all over India made with fresh ingredients. Rajadhani comes highly recommended by Redditors in the area, who say the staff is exceptionally friendly and the food is delicious. The spot offers an extensive menu that includes dosas, uthappams, biryanis, pulavs, and Indo-Chinese dishes.
(913) 232-9422
12030 Blue Valley Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66213
Kentucky: Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine in Lexington
Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine offers authentic Indian, Nepalese, and Himalayan dishes. The Lexington hotspot was named one of the top Indian restaurants in the state by "Lexington Living" magazine. Locals love the buffet (which we mentioned on our Best Buffets list) and highly recommend the momo dishes, as well as the chicken chow mein and chicken curry; one Redditor says, "Literally everything I've had there has been incredible."
Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine
(859) 447-8080
1801 Alexandria Dr #192, Lexington, KY 40504
Louisiana: Njoy Curry Masala in Lafayette
Louisiana is known for Cajun and Creole foods like gumbo and jambalaya, but places like Njoy Curry Masala in Lafayette, Louisiana, offer authentic Indian dishes. One reviewer on Facebook said it was the best Indian food they'd ever had, and another review says, "Really delicious food and wonderful staff. Friendly and helpful service with plenty of authentic options." The butter chicken is a common favorite, but there's also a variety of vegetarian options on the menu.
(337) 484-3132
1020 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501
Maine: Shere Punjab in Brunswick
Many Indian dishes include seafood, which makes Maine a great place to find Indian food with fresh shrimp and fish. Shere Punjab in Brunswick, Maine, offers an extensive menu that includes not just seafood dishes, but chicken, lamb, and vegetarian specialties. Locals highly recommend the cozy restaurant, saying it offers "amazing Indian food with family restaurant vibes!" Lunch dishes here typically cost less than $15, while dinner entrees hover around $20.
(207) 373-0422
46 Maine St, Brunswick, ME 04011
Maryland: Chennai Hoppers in Gaithersburg
Named one of the best Indian restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area by "The Washington Post," Chennai Hoppers is a casual spot for South Indian cuisine in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Locals rave that the food is great. One Redditor says its dishes were phenomenal, describing them as "roller coaster rides, they started off either sweet, savory, deep, or smoky, then took you through different palate experiences through each bite, and your palate ended up somewhere different than where you started."
(240) 813-0061
136 Paramount Park Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Massachusetts: Mirchi Nation in Boston
"THE BEST BIRYANI IN BOSTON IS AT MIRCHI NATION," one Redditor declares, and others tend to agree. The casual local favorite has locations in Marlborough, Brookline, and Quincy and offers a fresh menu each day made with farm-to-table ingredients. In addition to biryani, you'll find a varied menu containing dosa, kebabs, Indo-Chinese dishes, and Mirchi Nation specialties like tandoori tacos and mirchinator wings. Dishes are typically less than $15, but some go up to $20 or so.
(508) 357-6551
197H Boston Post Rd W, Marlborough, MA 01752
Michigan: Midnight Temple in Detroit
There are a number of Indian restaurants in Michigan, especially in the Detroit area, but one that consistently earns a spot on local "best of" lists is Midnight Temple. The locally-owned restaurant opened in May of 2023, but was selling food from a food truck before that. Area residents love the atmosphere, and the bhindi gets frequent shout-outs.
(313) 810-2585
2466 Riopelle St, Floor 2, Detroit, MI 48207
Minnesota: Namaste Cafe in Minneapolis
Namaste Cafe has the most unique location on this list. Nestled in uptown Minneapolis, the local favorite operates out of a renovated Victorian house on Hennepin Avenue and offers plenty of outdoor seating. Whenever possible, the restaurant sources natural and organic ingredients from local producers, resulting in fresh and delicious curry, chaat, and more. Namaste Cafe offers a lunch menu daily and a brunch menu at the same time on weekends, as well as a more expansive all-day menu.
(612) 827-2496
2512 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Indian Delight in Mississippi
When Indian Delight opened in Ocean City, Mississippi in 2023, it was dubbed the co-winner of the best new restaurants in South Mississippi by the "Sun Herald." The spot combines authentic spices with warm hospitality to create an unforgettable experience. Redditors say, "Everything I've had there has been incredible," and "It's the best Indian food I've ever had." Both meat and vegetarian dishes are available, and diners can customize their food to their preferred heat level.
(601) 602-6585
163 Turtle Creek Dr D #10, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Moti Mahal in Kansas City
Kansas City tends to be a mecca for foodies in the lower Midwest, and one spot locals swear by is Moti Mahal. The restaurant has two locations in Kansas City, both offering a variety of vegetarian, chicken, lamb, goat, and seafood dishes, including biriyani and tandoor specials. Commenters on Facebook love the butter chicken here. Over on Reddit, one first-generation Indian says they hired Moti Mahal to cater their wedding, and their family loved it.
(816) 746-8000
7111 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153
Montana: Pakeezah in Bozeman
There aren't a lot of authentic Indian restaurants in Montana, but the good news is, there is Pakeezah. The Bozeman, Montana, restaurant is run by the same owners of Curry Express in Belgrade, but Pakeezah offers a more "modern Indian fine dining experience," according to its website. Locals say the curry is great and love dishes like the coconut naan and palak paneer.
(406) 404-1800
14 N Church Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Kinaara in Omaha
Chef Ashish Sathyan started his cooking career in India over a decade ago, and today, he owns and runs Kinaara in Omaha, Nebraska. Locals love the place, and comedian Aziz Ansari even gave it a shout-out when he visited the city. Redditors name-drop dishes like the mushroom curry and masala fries, but the chic, colorful restaurant offers a variety of dishes. Specials here include the butter chicken, wagyu beef coconut fry, and fish pollichathu.
(402) 895-3463
120 Regency Pkwy #124, Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: Mint Indian Bistro in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is famous for the seemingly never-ending array of buffets, but if you're looking for something a little different, try Mint Indian Bistro. The small chain comes highly recommended by locals, who say it's their go-to and one of the best in the area. In addition to a variety of traditional dishes, Mint also offers an Inferno Menu, which uses not just authentic Indian spices but also authentic spice levels; ordering off this menu requires signing a waiver.
(702) 894-9334
730 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
New Hampshire: Curry Leaf in Concord
Curry Leaf in Concord, New Hampshire, offers a variety of authentic Indian dishes. Locals have a lot of love for the place, saying, "My gosh is it delicious," and calling it an "Absolute gem of a restaurant." Favorite dishes include the dal makhani, onion kulcha, and vegetable korma, and reviewers appreciate that the restaurant tailors dishes to individual spice levels.
(603) 715-5746
6 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301
New Jersey: Delhi Garden in Edison
Edison, New Jersey, is a suburb of New York City. While it has several excellent Indian restaurants, one of the "absolute best," according to locals, is Delhi Garden. The small, counter-serve space is primarily geared toward take-out and North Indian cuisine, though it offers some South Indian dishes as well. Popular menu items here include the veg samosa, bhindi masala, and bihari kebabs.
Delhi Garden
(732) 248-1888
1677 NJ-27 #2, Edison, NJ 08817
New Mexico: Paper Dosa in Santa Fe
Paper Dosa in Santa Fe, New Mexico, focuses on South Indian food, and, of course, it's known for its dosas. Local residents say it's the best South Indian restaurant in New Mexico, with those on Facebook saying, "We've never had anything but delicious meals and attentive service at Paper Dosa," and "I'm from South India. To me, it's the only really good Indian restaurant in NM." On Reddit, they recommend the paneer peas dosa and the white truffle dosa.
(505) 930-5521
551 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Semma in New York City
New York is home to over 70 Michelin-starred restaurants, but there's only one Indian restaurant with a Michelin star in the state: Semma in New York City. In addition to its Michelin star, in 2025 it was also listed the best restaurant in New York City by "The New York Times" and Chef Vijay Kumar was named the best chef in New York state by the James Beard Foundation. Despite the accolades, Semma is relatively unpretentious, with a relaxed atmosphere.
60 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
North Carolina: Curry Gate in Charleston
With five locations across Charlotte, Curry Gate has established itself as a city staple for Indian and Nepalese food. The local chain uses freshly-sourced ingredients in its traditional Indian cooking, with options like tandoori, biryani, and curry. Charlotte residents say it's their go-to spot, with many others saying they love the chain.
(704) 910-4038
5516 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
North Dakota: India Palace in Fargo
India Palace in Fargo, North Dakota, is a spot customers love not just for the food, but for the welcoming atmosphere the place provides. "The owner and service is iconic in this city, super nice and well known. I can't sing their praises enough," says one Redditor, while another shares, "My wife and I moved away a couple years ago. When we came back to visit for a wedding, the first thing we did was rented a car and drove to India Palace."
(701) 356-6500
5050 13th Ave S #3, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Aangan India Bistro in Dublin
Aangan India Bistro in Dublin, Ohio, is a spot that locals call their "go-to Indian restaurant," "the real deal," and "the bomb." The restaurant offers classic dishes like chicken tikka masala, rogan josh, and garlic naan made with fresh ingredients and rich Indian spices. In addition to dine-in and take-out, Aangan offers catering and can host private parties.
(614) 689-2300
5855 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43016
Oklahoma: Manna Indian Cuisine in Oklahoma City
Manna Indian Cuisine in Oklahoma City is a spot locals love so much they're willing to overlook sub-par service. "They are hands-down the best authentic biryani I've ever had. Just be prepared to wait, as they cook everything fresh, so it's worth it," says one Redditor.
(405) 470-7099
7908 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Oregon: Maruti Indian Restaurant in Portland
Portland's Maruti Indian Restaurant gets frequent mentions on area "best of" lists and Reddit posts. It's fully vegetarian, and locals say it's "not too fusion-y" and that while it may not be the most authentic, it's really, really good. "I will arise from dreams half-awake, drooling with their paneer biryani having been on my mind," one Redditor opines.
(503) 236-0714
1925 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Taste of Punjab in Philadelphia
On the "PhiladelphiaEats" Subreddit, one Indian user posted looking for good Indian food. The top comment read, "Taste of Punjab in south Philly. you will not be disappointed. I am Indian," and the original poster came back to say it was the "best I've tried in Philly so far." Others agree, saying the bright, cozy spot offers "Awesome food, awesome customer service."
(610) 332-0855
2015 E Moyamensing Ave #2544, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: Not Just Snacks in Providence
While the outside of Not Just Snacks in Providence, Rhode Island, is distinctly New England, inside you'll find a variety of traditional North and South Indian dishes, including briyani and kabobs. "I will vouch for not just snacks always and forever. such good food," one Redditor declares, with others mentioning that they love the spice levels, butter chicken, and affordable and fast service.
(401) 831-1150
833 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Persis Biryani Indian Grill in Columbia
Persis Biryani Indian Grill is a relaxed spot in Columbia, South Carolina, for South Indian food. "Trust me when I say it doesn't get better than Persis," says a local on Facebook. Over on Reddit, Persis is mentioned several times on a post about the best Indian spots in the city, with many mentioning it's their favorite spot.
(803) 851-3687
1728 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210
South Dakota: Shahi Palace India Grill in Sioux Falls
Nestled in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is Shahi Palace India Grill, an elegant but warm spot for classic Indian cooking. The spot comes highly recommended from locals on Facebook, and those on Reddit recommend it as a great spot for tikka masala and biryani. Shahi Palace recommends reservations for dine-in patrons but offer take-out as well.
(605) 361-5050
2527 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: 615chuTNey in Nashville
615chuTNey in Nashville, Tennessee, offers South Indian dishes that many find to be the most authentic in town. More than that, the restaurant makes dining an experience, hosting live music, trivia nights, art displays, and more. "Nashville Scene" named the buffet at 615chuTNey as one of the best in the city — but if you order a la carte, you have the option to have your food delivered by an adorable robot waiter named Singam.
(615) 248-8639
7075 Hwy 70 S, Nashville, TN 37221
Texas: Musaafer in Houston
Located in Houston, Musaafer is the only Indian restaurant in Texas with a Michelin star — and according to diners, it very much deserves that star. The restaurant offers both an a la carte and tasting menu, and diners highly recommend the laal maas and butter chicken experience. They also love how much care went into creating the space, as the opulent restaurant features custom and artisanal handcrafted furniture from India.
(713) 242-8087
Suite C-3500, 5115 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
Utah: Mumbai House in Salt Lake City
Mumbai House in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been a "Best of SLC" winner for the past few years, and it's easy to see why if you look at reviews. Not only do Redditors consistently call it the best Indian restaurant in the city, but the spot maintains a 4.9 rating on Google from over 17,000 reviews. Mumbai House is also frequently mentioned on local "best of" lists and has won awards from Tripadvisor and Business Rate.
(801) 581-0222
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Vermont: Aromas of India in Williston
Inside Aromas of India in Williston, Vermont, you'll find a bright space serving up "Absolutely the best Indian food in Vermont." "Aromas of India is where Indian people go to eat," says one local Redditor. The restaurant is vegetarian; "I was skeptical of butter paneer compared to butter chicken but [Aromas] is now my favorite Indian spot for sure," one diner says, while another jokes, "I'd be a vegetarian if I could have Aromas for every meal."
(802) 876-7809
202 Cornerstone Dr, Williston, VT 05495
Virginia: Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine in Fairfax
Just outside of D.C. in Fairfax, Virginia, is Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine. The restaurant is named for the city Jaipur in India, where the restaurant's chef is from. Jaipur is known as the Pink City, a theme you notice immediately when you walk in. Locals love the spot, especially the lamb sagwala and the weekend lunch buffet.
(703) 766-1111
9401 Lee Hwy #105, Fairfax, VA 22031
Washington: 5 Rivers Indian Cuisine in Everett
The Seattle area has several good Indian restaurants, including 5 Rivers Indian Cuisine in Everett, Washington. This family-owned spot "takes Indian food to the next level" with "delicious food, large portions, lots of flavor and spice," according to one Redditor. In addition to traditional dishes like curry, vindalo, and tikka masala, 5 Rivers also offers a handful of Mediterranean dishes.
(425) 212-9952
9629 Evergreen Wy #201, Everett, WA 98204
West Virginia: Sitar of India in Charleston
If you ask Charleston, West Virginia locals where the best spot is for Indian food, most of them will tell you it's Sitar of India. Diners recommend the biryani and vindaloo here, but rave about the buffet. "It is the best Indian buffet period," one Redditor says, "...The quality and flavor for the price and variety is unbeatable."
(304) 346-3745
702 Lee St E, Charleston, WV 25311
Wisconsin: Dhaba Indian Bistro in Middleton
Dhaba Indian Bistro is a warm, welcoming spot with two locations in Middleton and Fitchburg, just outside Madison, Wisconsin. Locals are big fans of the spot, with one reviewer saying, "The portions were generous, the service was attentive, and the food was absolutely delicious." Others mention favorite dishes, like the butter chicken and mango lamb curry, and say the spot has the best Indian food in the area.
(608) 203-8822
8333 Greenway Blvd #100, Middleton, WI 53562
Wyoming: Spice Zone Indian Restaurant in Cheyenne
Wyoming may not have a large Indian population, but that doesn't mean it can't have great Indian food. Locals love Spice Zone Indian Restaurant in Cheyenne, saying, "Spice zone takes the cake for best Indian food now and it's not even close." Another calls it "consistently good. Generous servings, good service and reasonably priced. We're fans." Spice Zone offers traditional Indian dishes as well as other dishes from the Himalayas and other areas of Asia.
(307) 514-0147
600 W 19th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
Determining the best Indian restaurant in each state is tricky; not only is there a difference between North and South Indian foods, but there's also often a difference in Indian food made for Indian customers and that made for customers who...can't handle as much spice. To figure out the best restaurants, we looked at publications like the Michelin Guide and "New York Times", plus more localized publications and social media.