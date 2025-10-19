Wendy's Secret Menu Cinnabacon Bites Are The Must-Order Breakfast You Need To Try

Many Wendy's lovers are still surprised to learn that the chain now offers a full breakfast menu, and there are a ton of ways to hack the breakfast menu to create unique tastes. You can make a few requests while you're ordering breakfast at Wendy's that let you create the taste of a McDonald's McGriddle, for example, the sweet-and-savory breakfast sandwich that's strangely addictive (and one of the top-rated breakfast sandwiches for a reason). Start by ordering the sausage, egg, and cheese croissant, then ask for a side of maple syrup; Wendy's should have it in stock since it's offered with its French toast sticks. Drizzle maple syrup onto each side of the croissant of your breakfast sandwich, or simply dip your sandwich into syrup one bite at a time, to create serious McGriddle-esque flavor.

Another seriously delicious Wendy's breakfast hack: Pair iced coffee with a Frosty. Order a medium cold brew in a large cup alongside a small vanilla Frosty and mix the Frosty into your cold brew until you get your desired level of sweetness. If you're in the mood for a more mocha-style drink, order an iced coffee with chocolate cold foam alongside a chocolate Frosty and blend the two until you hit the perfect level of cocoa-infused caffeinated goodness.

Since the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are available all day, breakfast isn't the only time you can enjoy them. Believe it or not, you might want to order these little bites of cinnamon sweetness alongside a cup of Wendy's chili. For reasons we can't quite explain, there's something about dipping a sweet, cinnamon-loaded roll into chili that just works; the combination of the spice in the chili and the sweetness of the cinnamon roll and icing is a match made in heaven.