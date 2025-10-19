The Case For Sheet Pan Pizzas

For as broadly beloved as it is — the easily cited favorite of children, college kids, and people in beer commercials alike — there sure are a lot of different kinds of pizza. Unless you happen to be a genre savant, those options most likely dwindle when you're considering what kind of pie to make at home. And sheet pan pizzas are among the most easily replicable, whether you're an expert dough-thrower or new to the DIY-mingling of crust, sauce, and cheese.

The crucial element that sets sheet pan pizza apart from its regional and simply architecturally distinct peers is that you can — brace yourself — assemble and bake it on a sheet pan. So, not only can you (somewhat) crisp the thing up in any old conventional oven, you can eschew the pizza stone, saddle the paddle, and forget about cooking temperatures that approximate the surface of the sun. You're also typically going to aim for a more pillowy base for peak structural integrity absent the more intense, flour-fortifying fire, so this one is for those thick crust lovers. And there are some best practices that will ensure that this offshoot of the more basic, easy sheet pan dinners is a hit, every time.