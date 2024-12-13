Chicken Sheet Pan Dinners Belong In Your Weekly Lineup

It's always useful to have a few go-to methods for when the schedule's full, but there's still cooking to be done. But for the most fuss-free (and easy to clean up) technique, you can't beat sheet pan dinners. Throw your ingredients into the oven, let the flavors mingle, and many portions of delicious food will ultimately result.

From crispy sheet pan gnocchi to seafood and veggies, a diverse range of foods work well for this technique. Of course, chicken is always an especially tasty option. You can bread the bird, choose your favorite cuts, cook it pre-sliced, or pair it with vegetables and let it soak in a marinade. The malleability is unparalleled.

What may be most critical is employing the right kind of pan. You'll want to go with stainless steel or aluminum. High conductivity — which enables the pan to get extra hot — crisps up the chicken skin and melts away fatty connective tissue. For this reason, you'll want to avoid nonstick pans, as they won't reach a hot enough state to brown your meat. Remember to start with spotless baking sheets (you can always clean your dingy baking sheets), since every flavor will impact the bake. With these considerations in mind, you'll be ready to assemble your ingredients and get dinner on the table.