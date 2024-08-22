Store-Bought Pizza Dough Is The Secret To The Easiest Focaccia Of Your Life
Focaccia is one of the easier homemade breads to bake, making it great for beginners — or anyone who wants delicious bread in a hurry. To make this process even quicker, there's a secret shortcut we'll let you in on: store-bought pizza dough. Focaccia dough is similar to pizza dough, so this swap doesn't mean you have to sacrifice taste or texture, and it couldn't be any easier. Whether you want to stick with the classic rosemary and olive oil or get creative with toppings like tomatoes, olives, or caramelized onions, this simple shortcut lets you enjoy fresh, homemade focaccia without a long wait.
To make focaccia using store-bought dough, place the dough in a pan greased generously with olive oil. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and let the dough rest until it relaxes and rises slightly. Once rested, coat the dough with more olive oil, then use your fingertips to gently poke it all over and stretch it to cover the entire pan. Add your desired toppings, then bake in a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes, until golden and crisp. Transfer the focaccia to a wire rack and let it rest for about 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
Simple focaccia, endless possibilities
Because this method is so simple, you can quickly whip up fresh focaccia anytime and experiment with various toppings to suit your tastes. You can also make the bread in different pans, whether a rimmed sheet pan or a cast-iron skillet. Remember to create those signature dimples in the dough with your fingertips before baking, as they help hold the olive oil and toppings, creating that characteristic focaccia texture. Consider topping your focaccia with robust herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage, which can withstand the heat and olive oil without wilting. Avoid ingredients that are too wet, like large tomatoes (stick with small ones, like cherry tomatoes), as they can make the dough soggy. And don't be shy with the olive oil — generosity here will help create that crispy, golden crust that makes focaccia so irresistible.
Focaccia is best enjoyed within two days of baking if kept at room temperature or up to five days in the fridge — it can also be frozen for later use. It makes an excellent base for sandwiches — try layering it with fresh mozzarella, basil, and prosciutto — or serve it alongside soups and salads. With this method, you can turn leftover dough or overproofed bread into a delicious focaccia, making it a great option for reducing kitchen waste. The simplicity and flexibility of this recipe mean you can always have fresh, homemade bread at your fingertips.