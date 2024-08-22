Store-Bought Pizza Dough Is The Secret To The Easiest Focaccia Of Your Life

Focaccia is one of the easier homemade breads to bake, making it great for beginners — or anyone who wants delicious bread in a hurry. To make this process even quicker, there's a secret shortcut we'll let you in on: store-bought pizza dough. Focaccia dough is similar to pizza dough, so this swap doesn't mean you have to sacrifice taste or texture, and it couldn't be any easier. Whether you want to stick with the classic rosemary and olive oil or get creative with toppings like tomatoes, olives, or caramelized onions, this simple shortcut lets you enjoy fresh, homemade focaccia without a long wait.

To make focaccia using store-bought dough, place the dough in a pan greased generously with olive oil. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and let the dough rest until it relaxes and rises slightly. Once rested, coat the dough with more olive oil, then use your fingertips to gently poke it all over and stretch it to cover the entire pan. Add your desired toppings, then bake in a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes, until golden and crisp. Transfer the focaccia to a wire rack and let it rest for about 10 minutes before slicing and serving.