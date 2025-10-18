The Absolute Best Mashed Potatoes Taste Like Twice-Baked Spuds

Potatoes, like the color black, go with everything. The starchy tuber transcends food trends and embodies an infinitum of flavor. From breads to dumplings to old school potato candy, there isn't a shape potatoes can't take. That said, mashed potatoes, though delicious, aren't always given the love they deserve. Often used as a default side for roast chicken, meatloaf, or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes rarely get a chance to shine on their own. That's a shame, because they really are quite delicious. Plus, like potatoes themselves, the mashed variety is great for customizing. One great place to start is by dressing one spud recipe like another.

Let's take some inspiration from the ever-so-maximalist twice baked potato (not to be confused with potato skins). For the unfamiliar, a twice baked potato is a potato that's baked until tender, cut in half, scooped hollow, then filled with its own fluffy insides after they've been mixed with ingredients like butter, sour cream, cheese, green onions, and bacon. This reassembled potato is then baked again, resulting in an incredibly rich and flavor-packed dish.

So how do you turn your basic mash into a twice baked delight? Simply make a batch of mashed potatoes as usual (peel, boil, mash), then combine with toppings you'd usually use on mashed potatoes. Most people stick with the traditional accouterments, but you can use whatever toppings you like. Once the ingredients are combined, place the mixture in a dish, top with more cheese and bacon, and bake until crisp around the edges. One scoop and you'll be hooked.