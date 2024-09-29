Twice Baked Vs Potato Skins: Are They The Same Thing?

A potato, properly prepared, is a treat unmatched by any other starch. The highly versatile tuber can be cooked in almost infinite ways. However, the baked potato holds a special place in the realm of potato dishes. Even within this category there are several variations. This is where twice baked potatoes and potato skins come in. Though both preparation methods call for double cooking potatoes, they are not one and the same. The main difference between the two styles of spuds can be found in the filling.

Twice baked potatoes are, as you may have guessed, potatoes that are baked twice. Between the first and second bake, the fluffy, cooked potato flesh is scooped out and mashed into a creamy, cheesy filling before being spooned back into the potato skins. Finally, each spud is topped with a variety of ingredients to elevate an otherwise simple baked potato, such as bacon or chopped green onions, and baked again.

Like twice baked potatoes, potato skins also involve scooping the flesh out after the first bake. However, it isn't ever added back. Instead, the crispy potato skins remain hollow. The final dish is topped with cheese and filled with other ingredients, such as chopped bacon, sour cream, and chives. In practice, however, the topping possibilities are endless.

