The Underrated Short Ribs Cut Butchers Wish You'd Order More Often

There are some things that you'd do well to ask your butcher about when you venture down to your local market for some fresh cuts of meat. They are, after all, the experts when it comes to picking out the choicest cuts for you, and they're the most likely to know which selections are really flying under the radars of many clients. There is, of course, the now-well-known hanger steak, which has long been prized by butchers. But according to one butcher operating today, that's not the only underrated piece of beef on the market — in fact, this butcher thinks you should consider a certain short rib option a little more often.

Jamie Waldron plies his trade north of the border as a butcher and the owner of J. Waldron Butchers, and he thinks that thin-cut flanken deserves more love. "I think [they] are still overlooked as a great grilling option for a small gathering or party," he said — and he's right! Compared to English cut short ribs, which are thicker and cut parallel to the bone, flanken short ribs are thin strips of beef cut perpendicular to the bones, making it an excellent option for quick grilling. "They're somewhat cost-effective and really do taste amazing with the right marinade," Waldron said. And with a perfect steak marinade only a few steps away, these thin short ribs are the unsung heroes of this butcher's meal.