3 Questions To Ask Your Butcher Before Buying Steak

Purchasing a piece of steak at the store can be quite an investment depending on the cut, so you want to make sure you're getting a high-quality cut of steak that will cook and taste exactly how you expected. But if you don't know much about beef, it's tough to know where to start. Next time you step into your local butcher shop, make sure you're asking the right questions. Jeanne Oleksiak, executive chef at Herd Provisions in Charleston, South Carolina, told Chowhound that the meat's quality all comes down to where, when, and how it was prepared.

Where the meat comes from and how it was raised can impact its flavor and nutrients. There are varying standards of meat in the United States, with eight different grades for labeling a meat's quality. The highest-quality, prime beef, is the one to strive for, but no more than 5% of beef in the U.S. receive this rating. Other acceptable standards for a cut of steak include choice beef, which is the next-highest meat grade, or select beef, which is still good quality and generally more affordable than prime and choice.