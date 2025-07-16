How To Grill Flanken-Cut Short Ribs For Fast, Flavorful Results

When you hear "beef short ribs," your mind probably floats to a chunky piece of meat, often on the bone, that's deliciously soft and tender in a gorgeous, rich sauce. They're almost always cooked low-and-slow, whether that be on the smoker or via a long braise. When you're cooking traditionally cut short ribs, that's the way to go. It's a cut that needs time and patience to let the meat break down, and it's worth the wait once it does. But, if you're in a pinch and want big flavors fast, try getting short ribs cut flanken-style.

To find out more, we spoke to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools. "Flanken-cut ribs are cut thin, across the bones of the ribs. Thus, each one has many small cross sections of the rib bones lined up along the length of the cut," he explained. Reminiscent of the Korean barbecue classic galbi, the thickness (or rather, the lack thereof) of these short rib pieces respond to heat differently, and can't be cooked in the traditional low-and-slow fashion. Instead, treat them like other grill classics, searing them to quickly lock in flavor. "I cook these hot and fast over direct heat like a steak," Thomas said. That way, you get the delicious smoky flavor of the grill, without overcooking or drying out your meat.