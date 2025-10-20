Every Popeye's Side Dish, Ranked Worst To Best

Is there anything that Popeye's makes that isn't good? This is a serious question that I've asked myself, as I've liked pretty much everything from the fast-food chicken chain that I've tried. It makes a phenomenal chicken wrap and has my absolute favorite chicken sandwich of all time. While some of its sauces leave something to be desired, everything else is good enough that I'm willing to overlook it. It may have only reached fourth on our ranking of chicken chains, but it will always be my personal favorite.

While we all go to our favorite fast food restaurants for the main event — the burgers, the sandwiches, the chicken, and so on — you cannot sleep on the sides. Whether it's Sonic's tator tots or Arby's curly fries, a good side can make or break a meal. So, seeing as Popeye's is a popular chain, we set out to try its sides and rank them. At first, I thought this would be relatively easy, but boy, was I wrong.

Popeye's has six sides on its menu, many of which are quintessential Southern sides — homestyle mac and cheese, biscuits, mashed potatoes and gravy, red beans and rice, and coleslaw. They also have fries, because what fast-food joint would be complete without them? Let me tell you, after this taste test, I can say with full confidence, there are no bad sides at Popeye's. But some of them stood out more than others, which was made evident in this ranking.