David Chang Used This Chain's Biscuits To Craft A Decadent Caviar-Topped Treat

Momofuku's David Chang has a bit of a reputation for eschewing culinary convention. He's put McDonald's-style apple pie on the tasting menu of the Michelin-starred Momofuku Ko, and swears that one of the best ways to cook lobster is with a microwave. But, with his caviar-topped Popeyes biscuits, has he gone too far?

Maybe not. David Chang's take on "surf and turf" is pretty genius, even if the "turf" in question is a smear of fresh butter between caviar and the chicken chain's biscuits. Caviar is an expensive delicacy, rich in flavor that purists say demands respect. A common method of serving caviar is with a dollop of sour cream or crème fraîche on an appetizer-sized pancake called a blini. Toast, crackers, and even potato chips also make for tasty caviar delivery methods, so why not a flaky buttermilk biscuit? The crumbly texture and luscious buttermilk tang make for the perfect complement to the briny little jewels of caviar.

With such a precious and pricy ingredient like caviar, you might be tempted to make your own biscuits. But, let's be honest, are they really going to be better than Popeyes? Even Anthony Bourdain named the chain one of his favorite places to eat once home from touring the world. Still, if you insist on homemade, you can always buy Popeyes buttermilk baking mix to get those perfect biscuits right from your oven.