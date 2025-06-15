David Chang Used This Chain's Biscuits To Craft A Decadent Caviar-Topped Treat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Momofuku's David Chang has a bit of a reputation for eschewing culinary convention. He's put McDonald's-style apple pie on the tasting menu of the Michelin-starred Momofuku Ko, and swears that one of the best ways to cook lobster is with a microwave. But, with his caviar-topped Popeyes biscuits, has he gone too far?
Maybe not. David Chang's take on "surf and turf" is pretty genius, even if the "turf" in question is a smear of fresh butter between caviar and the chicken chain's biscuits. Caviar is an expensive delicacy, rich in flavor that purists say demands respect. A common method of serving caviar is with a dollop of sour cream or crème fraîche on an appetizer-sized pancake called a blini. Toast, crackers, and even potato chips also make for tasty caviar delivery methods, so why not a flaky buttermilk biscuit? The crumbly texture and luscious buttermilk tang make for the perfect complement to the briny little jewels of caviar.
@davidchang
surf & turf #caviar #momofuku #butter #popeyesbiscuit
With such a precious and pricy ingredient like caviar, you might be tempted to make your own biscuits. But, let's be honest, are they really going to be better than Popeyes? Even Anthony Bourdain named the chain one of his favorite places to eat once home from touring the world. Still, if you insist on homemade, you can always buy Popeyes buttermilk baking mix to get those perfect biscuits right from your oven.
Biscuits from Popeyes, caviar from Idaho?
Snagging a box of Popeyes buttermilk biscuits is as easy as a trip through the drive-thru, but sourcing the caviar can be a stickier situation. While roe can be harvested and enjoyed from a number of fish species, caviar has traditionally referred specifically to the unfertilized eggs of the sturgeon. The demand for the highest-quality caviar has lead to the beluga sturgeon nearly going extinct. This has lead to a number of caviar farming practices, though different harvesting methods can also lead to a displeasing variation in caviar's texture.
In an interview with GQ, David Chang himself has said "caviar is quite a shady business for the most part. There's a lot of things that you can do to squeeze your margins." That's why he swears by caviar from Idaho. Idaho has a long history of sustainable fishing thanks to high-quality freshwater sources such as the Snake River. White sturgeon thrive there, and the taste of their caviar prove it. Once you've given some Idaho caviar and Louisiana biscuits a try yourself, maybe finish it off with another chain restaurant hack from David Chang and have a dessert of pan-fried Krispy Kreme donuts topped with ice cream.