6 Store-Bought Cold Foams, Ranked Worst To Best

"Coffee creamer" is a term that is actually broader than you'd think. Not only does it cover your standard creamers in staple flavors like vanilla and hazelnut and seasonal varieties (including the beloved pumpkin spice), it also includes a relative newcomer on the coffee scene: cold foam. Cold foam was popularized by Starbucks in 2014, and the brand eventually expanded to include protein cold foams and seasonal flavors like lavender and strawberry. Other fast food coffee brands caught on, and now it seems like you can't go far without seeing ads for some iced beverage topped with fluffy, sweet foam.

I'll be honest: Cold foam isn't my usual coffee topping. I'm stingy (especially considering the price of fast food coffee nowadays), and I prefer to drink my iced coffees black. However, when I found out that I could stock up on cold foams and make my own drinks at home, I was sold. But is there a difference between cold foams that cost $3 and those that cost upwards of $5, and is there a brand that makes a better cold foam than the rest?

To answer these questions, I bought an array of cold foam products and sampled them with a home-brewed cold brew over ice. After trying just the cold foam, then the cold foam with the iced coffee, I considered the overall texture, flavor, and mouthfeel before ranking the products from worst to best. And, spoiler alert: some of them were even better than Starbucks.