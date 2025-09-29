Review: Forget The Protein Shake, Starbucks' New Menu Items Are The Delicious Way To Hit Your Protein Goals

A person's coffee order is typically a deeply personal preference, especially when it's a Starbucks order. Even with its wide-ranging menu of options, it can be easy to stay in your comfort zone and keep going back to what you know. Whether it's a non-fussy classic or an 11-line customized concoction, it's admittedly hard to break the habit once you've settled in. But every so often, Starbucks will offer up a subtly revolutionary add-on to its menu that just might get you out of your comfort zone.

This month, the ubiquitous coffee chain is launching a brand new set of products with its Protein Beverages. And you won't even have to wait: These new menu items will go live as of the morning rush on Sept. 29 at all locations across the United States and Canada as part of the year-round menu. As the name suggests, these will add a significant protein boost to your morning (or afternoon pick-me-up) beverage, thanks to a fortified Cold Foam or a Protein Latte.

Last week, I was invited to a bustling Starbucks location in Manhattan to sample these additions before they went live to the public. As an admitted no-frills coffee drinker, I was genuinely impressed by how well these new items worked with a wide range of beverage flavors. Here's what you can expect when your local barista hands you one of these new drinks.

