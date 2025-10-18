The Best Fall Compound Butter Starts With This Sweet Pumpkin Variety

We're entering the season when nearly every grocery store sells its bounty of pumpkins and pumpkin-flavored snacks, treats, and confections while families and friends enjoy an eventful day at pumpkin patches. Relishing the variety of pumpkin-flavored goods is one of many reasons why fall is a much-anticipated season every year. One of many pumpkin-flavored condiments that brings the taste of fall to every dish is pumpkin butter, a type of compound butter. It's a close second to popular seasonal staple pumpkin spice when it comes to evoking the autumnal vibes in your cooked meals and beverages alike.

When making pumpkin butter at home, there is an extensive list of pumpkins that you should be cooking with to choose from. The one that's best for delivering a delightful spread of pumpkin butter is the sugar pie variety. While the name alludes to it being the perfect candidate for pie filling, sugar pie pumpkins also shine in a variety of savory preparations, including a Thai-inspired coconut pumpkin soup. Owing to their natural sweetness and fine-grained flesh as opposed to the stringy, fibrous texture of some pumpkin varieties, sugar pie pumpkins are ideal for a sweet, smooth, homemade pumpkin butter once cooked.

All you need to do is roast them till perfectly golden-brown and blend the pumpkin flesh into a creamy puree once cooled. Combine the pureed pumpkin with the other ingredients for your butter, such as water, maple syrup, and all those aromatic spices that scream "fall," into a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat till it thickens into a smooth, butter-like consistency. Once cooled, you're ready to serve the flavors of fall.