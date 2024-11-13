Pumpkin Butter Brings A Taste Of Fall To Any Dish
When the temps cool and fall rolls in, it's time to give your kitchen contents some seasonal swaps. Pumpkin-spiced everything is a given, and you've probably already stocked the cupboards with seasonal baked goods and swapped out your usual coffee creamers for cozy-season flavors. But what about the contents of your butter dish? An easy but potent way to infuse seasonal delicacies with an extra dose of fall flavor, be it warm-out-of-the-oven baked goods, pancakes, or plain old toast, is with a hearty pat of pumpkin compound butter.
Don't let the involved-sounding name fool you — there's nothing technical or bougie about making this treat, which involves simply mixing any stick of butter with canned pumpkin and sweeteners. Making your own compound butter takes mere minutes and is a no-brainer economical alternative to filling your cart with store-bought spreads and schmeres this time of year. What is a butter compound exactly? Also known as finishing butter, the term refers to a simple blend of regular butter plus additional flavorful add-ins like spices, herbs, fruits, or the like. The combinations are nearly endless, and the mixing of ingredients into your regular butter is a good way to layer extra flavor into goodies, sweet and savory alike, while using up any leftover bits and bobs you have in the fridge that might otherwise go bad.
Possible butter flavors and swaps are endless
To make, grab whatever butter you have in the fridge, and let it warm up to room temp until spreadable. Resist the urge to pop it in the microwave, lest you end up with a melted puddle. Once creamy, add your butter to a mixing bowl, stir in about ¼ cup of canned pumpkin purée for every one stick of butter and add a drizzle of honey to taste.
Outside of the obvious applications — on pancakes, morning toast, or bagels, use it to elevate your morning oatmeal with a pat of the butter for extra creamy richness. Dressing up store-bought cinnamon rolls for a chilly morning treat? Try brushing them in the pumpkin buttery goodness before they bake.
Possible butter compound flavors are endless, so experiment with adding shakes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to turn up the pumpkin pie vibes. Swap out honey for maple syrup, agave, or even experiment with earthy molasses for different flavor experiences. Try adding in a spoonful of crunchy cinnamon sugar or brown sugar instead, for a candy-like crunch. Or, go savory by swapping out the sweets for a sprinkle of cayenne, sea salt, and pepper, and using on roasted veggies or potatoes. Try folding in gooey, pungent cloves of roasted garlic (make in the air fryer to save time), then serve on an autumnal-inspired charcuterie board. Keep butter stored in the fridge in a food storage container with a well fitting lid, which will keep it fresh for several weeks.