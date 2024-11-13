Pumpkin Butter Brings A Taste Of Fall To Any Dish

When the temps cool and fall rolls in, it's time to give your kitchen contents some seasonal swaps. Pumpkin-spiced everything is a given, and you've probably already stocked the cupboards with seasonal baked goods and swapped out your usual coffee creamers for cozy-season flavors. But what about the contents of your butter dish? An easy but potent way to infuse seasonal delicacies with an extra dose of fall flavor, be it warm-out-of-the-oven baked goods, pancakes, or plain old toast, is with a hearty pat of pumpkin compound butter.

Don't let the involved-sounding name fool you — there's nothing technical or bougie about making this treat, which involves simply mixing any stick of butter with canned pumpkin and sweeteners. Making your own compound butter takes mere minutes and is a no-brainer economical alternative to filling your cart with store-bought spreads and schmeres this time of year. What is a butter compound exactly? Also known as finishing butter, the term refers to a simple blend of regular butter plus additional flavorful add-ins like spices, herbs, fruits, or the like. The combinations are nearly endless, and the mixing of ingredients into your regular butter is a good way to layer extra flavor into goodies, sweet and savory alike, while using up any leftover bits and bobs you have in the fridge that might otherwise go bad.