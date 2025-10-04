Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Fall Twist That's Impossible To Resist

There's something about a cinnamon roll that just tastes delicious on a cold fall day. Whether you're making them from scratch or spicing up canned cinnamon rolls to make them taste homemade, they are always a treat you won't regret having. That said, while making them from scratch can be a long process, it does allow you to get creative with your recipe. And if you're looking for a way to make your cinnamon rolls even more of a fall treat than they already are, butternut squash purée is the ingredient you need.

Adding squash to your cinnamon rolls may sound like an odd flavor combination, but it will not disappoint in the result. The squash makes the dough even more fluffy and adds a delicious nutty note to the roll. Not only is it tasty, but it's also a great way to add a vegetable to your dessert. Pumpkin cinnamon rolls are a common fall flavor, but the butternut squash adds a much smoother texture while still mimicking that spiced and sweet flavor. While you may have been planning to use the vegetable for a simple roasted butternut squash soup this season, you might want to save it for cinnamon rolls instead.