Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Fall Twist That's Impossible To Resist
There's something about a cinnamon roll that just tastes delicious on a cold fall day. Whether you're making them from scratch or spicing up canned cinnamon rolls to make them taste homemade, they are always a treat you won't regret having. That said, while making them from scratch can be a long process, it does allow you to get creative with your recipe. And if you're looking for a way to make your cinnamon rolls even more of a fall treat than they already are, butternut squash purée is the ingredient you need.
Adding squash to your cinnamon rolls may sound like an odd flavor combination, but it will not disappoint in the result. The squash makes the dough even more fluffy and adds a delicious nutty note to the roll. Not only is it tasty, but it's also a great way to add a vegetable to your dessert. Pumpkin cinnamon rolls are a common fall flavor, but the butternut squash adds a much smoother texture while still mimicking that spiced and sweet flavor. While you may have been planning to use the vegetable for a simple roasted butternut squash soup this season, you might want to save it for cinnamon rolls instead.
How to add butternut squash to your cinnamon rolls
When it comes to assembling your butternut squash cinnamon rolls, you'll need to make the squash into a purée first. You can do this by roasting, steaming, or microwaving the squash beforehand and then mashing it up. There are other types of squash you could use for this recipe, like acorn or hubbard, but butternut is best if you're looking for a classic fall flavor. The purée gets added into the dough, and you can either knead it by hand or use a mixer. Your dough should come out slightly gluey but not entirely sticky, as this will affect the final texture.
To really intensify the fall flavor, add in spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger. Top your rolls with a cream cheese frosting or a maple glaze with toasted nuts. The butternut squash not only adds flavor, but it also adds moisture that will help the rolls stay soft and pillowy over several days. Martha Stewart uses potatoes to make her cinnamon rolls fluffy, so it's no surprise that butternut squash has a similar effect. Butternut squash cinnamon rolls will be a dessert on repeat every fall season.