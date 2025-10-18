The 100-Year History Of Modelo: From Its Mexican Origins To Top 10 Favorite Beer In America
Modelo's story is one of quiet persistence and cultural pride. The brand began in Mexico and grew far beyond its borders, not necessarily through flash or hype, but instead through steady craftsmanship and an identity rooted in authenticity. The brand evolved alongside the country it was born from — industrializing, expanding, and learning how to stand out in an increasingly global market without losing its sense of place.
A century later, Modelo has become more than a beer. It's a reflection of how tradition and innovation can coexist when handled with care. From the first lager poured in Mexico City to the gold-foil bottles lining store shelves in the United States today, every step of Modelo's growth reveals how taste and timing shape legacy. Its rise didn't happen overnight. It's the story of how one brewery's vision became an enduring symbol of Mexican craftsmanship that still feels personal, even as it's celebrated around the world.
It all started in 1925 with a Mexico City brewery
Cervecería Modelo, founded by a group of entrepreneurs determined to brew high-quality beer for a modernizing Mexico, opened its doors in 1925. Its goal was to blend European brewing methods with local sensibility, creating a lager that balanced refinement with accessibility. Within a few years, the name Modelo — Spanish for "model" — became shorthand for quality and aspiration.
The 1920s marked a moment of transformation across Mexico. Urban centers were expanding, and beer was replacing pulque as the fermented drink of choice among a younger, forward-looking generation. Modelo positioned itself at the heart of that shift. The brand focused on consistency, investing in new equipment and brewing standards that set it apart from local competitors. What began as a single brewery in Mexico City soon became a defining part of Mexico's growing national identity, a symbol of progress that linked craftsmanship with the country's modern spirit.
Modelo Especial was introduced, built for lighter tastes
As drinkers began favoring lighter, more refreshing beers, Modelo developed a new option that would change its future. Modelo Especial was designed as a golden pilsner-style lager brewed for balance — smooth and approachable without losing substance. The beer's golden label and signature foil cap gave it a distinct look that matched its crisp, clean flavor.
Especial quickly caught on across Mexico. It fit effortlessly into social life, whether at beach gatherings or neighborhood cookouts, and represented the friendly, welcoming side of Mexican drinking culture. Its easy drinkability and quality helped it grow to become a leader in the market in its own right. Decades later, Especial would become synonymous with the Modelo name (at one point becoming the best-selling beer in the United States), carrying its heritage into new markets and building a bridge between the brand's traditional craftsmanship and its modern appeal.
Negra Modelo set the stage as the model dark beer
Just a year after its founding and the release of Modelo Especial, Modelo released Negra Modelo, a Munich-style dark lager that instantly gave the brand distinction. Brewed with caramel malt and known for its smooth texture, it was unlike other beers on the market at the time. "Negra" described its deep amber hue, while "Modelo" reflected the company's goal to set a standard others might follow.
The beer appealed to those who wanted depth and flavor in every pour. Its balanced, roasted profile earned loyal fans and even became a hallmark of Mexican dining culture — often pairing the lager with foods that lighter lagers couldn't compete with (though we're partial to a pint of the stuff with a sweet treat like a perfect pecan pie). Over time, Negra Modelo built a reputation that outlasted beer trends and cemented the brand's credibility. It wasn't just about taste; it represented patience, skill, and pride in brewing. The success of Negra Modelo proved that a Mexican beer could hold its own against European imports, setting the stage for everything that came next.
U.S. drinkers were introduced to the brand in 1982
In 1982, Modelo made its official U.S. debut, marking the start of its journey from local favorite to global brand. At first, it was embraced primarily by Mexican-American communities, serving as a familiar taste of home. But its appeal quickly expanded. Modelo's sleek and stout bottle, trademark gold foil, and smooth profile helped it stand out in an American beer scene dominated by mass-produced lagers.
The timing couldn't have been better. The 1980s saw a growing appetite for imported beers, and Modelo found an audience ready for something authentic. It became a quiet challenger in a market long ruled by domestic names like Miller and Pabst Blue Ribbon, winning customers one six-pack at a time. Over time, it moved from niche import to mainstream favorite, a beer equally at home in Mexican restaurants and backyard parties as it was in stadium parking lot coolers.
The brand's ownership has changed hands several times
Modelo's rise to global prominence came with major corporate shifts. In 2013, Anheuser-Busch InBev — the company that owns Budweiser — acquired Grupo Modelo in a $20 billion deal. To satisfy antitrust regulations in the U.S., Constellation Brands purchased the rights to distribute and market Modelo domestically. The result was an unusual split, with one company managing Modelo globally while the other oversaw operations in the United States.
That division could have diluted the brand, but it surprisingly didn't. Constellation leaned into Modelo's authenticity, positioning it as the beer of hard-working people and celebrating its Mexican roots. Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch InBev expanded Modelo's reach across Latin America and Europe. The dual ownership created a rare success story: a brand that operates under two umbrellas, in two geographies, while keeping its message unified. The move ultimately helped Modelo strengthen its presence on both sides of the border.
Sports sponsorships continue to push Modelo into the spotlight
Modelo has often been seen tying its identity to strength and perseverance — values that fit naturally within the world of sports. Over the last decade, the brand has expanded its presence across college football and other major sports teams, including a partnership with New York City FC. Beyond logos and signage, Modelo uses sports as a stage to showcase the mindset behind its "Fighting Spirit" message, where achievement comes from resilience and hard work.
That visibility has lifted the brand to new heights. Appearances in packed stadiums and pregame broadcasts, not to mention at major tournaments, have turned Modelo into a household name. It's not just a beer at the concession stand; it's a drink that's woven into the nail-biting moments fans remember most. Each sponsorship brings the brand closer to mainstream American culture, giving it presence in spaces once dominated by domestic lagers.
Sales surged to make Modelo America's No. 1 beer in 2023
In May 2023, Modelo Especial officially overtook Bud Light (a bottom-tier cheap beer brand, as it were) as the top-selling beer in the United States. The shift came after Bud Light faced a steep sales decline following backlash to a short-lived influencer partnership campaign that took the country by storm, leaving room for longstanding competitors to gain market share. Modelo, already growing under Constellation Brands' U.S. management, filled that gap through steady growth and strategic marketing initiatives that connected beer fans across generations.
The change was about more than another brand's stumble in the public eye. Modelo's rise reflected a broader shift toward imported and premium beers and a consumer desire for authenticity. Its "Fighting Spirit" campaign highlighted perseverance and pride — values that resonated with Hispanic communities and mainstream audiences alike. Even though Modelo has since slipped from the top spot, its brief reign marked a cultural milestone. So what's the most popular beer brand in America today that knocked Modelo out? Michelob Ultra.
Modelo continues to support Hispanic culture
Even as it expanded across borders, Modelo stayed connected to the community that built it. The brand continues to celebrate Hispanic heritage through artist collaborations and cultural initiatives. Recent campaigns spotlight resilience and creativity within the Latino community, connecting beer marketing with a sense of pride that feels genuine rather than staged.
That focus shows up everywhere, from murals in Los Angeles to limited-edition cans designed for Hispanic Heritage Month. Modelo's partnership with Puerto Rican artist Devon Rodriguez shows how the brand continues to use art as a bridge between culture and storytelling. It's not a one-off partnership but an ongoing acknowledgment of shared roots. For many fans, Modelo carries meaning that goes beyond refreshment. It's a beer that mirrors their experiences and is living proof that a brand can grow globally while staying grounded in the culture that gave it purpose and success in the first place.
A century later, Modelo's legacy is still unfolding
As Modelo celebrates its 100th anniversary, the company is looking ahead while honoring those who built its success. The centennial campaign highlights the brewers, distributors, and communities who turned a local idea into a global icon. Across Mexico and the U.S., the brand has marked the milestone with ads that thank those who helped build the Modelo brand, paying tribute to the everyday people who made its growth possible. It's a rare moment of reflection in a business that rarely has time to look back.
Still, Modelo isn't slowing down. The company continues to invest in new markets and limited-edition/seasonal releases — as well as canning sweet and heat together in cheladas — that celebrate its century-long legacy. From that first Mexico City brewery to topping U.S. sales charts, Modelo has proved that heritage and innovation can thrive side by side. And Modelo shared with Chowhound exclusively that "since the first bottle came off the assembly line in 1925, Modelo Especial has been a fixture at major holidays, family celebrations, and friendly get-togethers, serving as a central fixture of Hispanic culture." The company's next 100 years may look different, but the spirit behind every bottle remains unmistakably Mexican.