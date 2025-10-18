The 100-Year History Of Modelo: From Its Mexican Origins To Top 10 Favorite Beer In America

Modelo's story is one of quiet persistence and cultural pride. The brand began in Mexico and grew far beyond its borders, not necessarily through flash or hype, but instead through steady craftsmanship and an identity rooted in authenticity. The brand evolved alongside the country it was born from — industrializing, expanding, and learning how to stand out in an increasingly global market without losing its sense of place.

A century later, Modelo has become more than a beer. It's a reflection of how tradition and innovation can coexist when handled with care. From the first lager poured in Mexico City to the gold-foil bottles lining store shelves in the United States today, every step of Modelo's growth reveals how taste and timing shape legacy. Its rise didn't happen overnight. It's the story of how one brewery's vision became an enduring symbol of Mexican craftsmanship that still feels personal, even as it's celebrated around the world.