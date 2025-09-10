The Modelo Beers That Merge Sweet And Heat In The Same Sip

While chelada and michelada sound similar, the latter is a well-known beer cocktail, and the former is an umbrella term for all Mexican beer cocktails. Chelada actually comes from the Mexican slang term for beer, "chela." While the simplest version contains beer, lime juice, and salt, cheladas are really any type of prepared beer cocktail mixed with juices and spices. The Mexican brand Modelo is one of the most popular beers in the U.S., and it saw an opportunity to bottle the chelada tradition for a wider audience.

Modelo's ready-to-drink cheladas combine beer with fruit flavors, spices, tomato, lime, and chili to capture the essence of homemade versions while making them more convenient. The 24-ounce cans cost $4.99, and cheladas are perfect for a hot afternoon, a hair-of-the-dog hangover "cure," or a solid low-ABV cocktail. In its canned form, it's perfect for on-the-go activities.

Mexican spirit-based cocktails, such as margaritas and palomas, receive the spicy, sweet, and sour treatment, but beer shouldn't be left out. For something sweet and spicy, chelada fans can find fruity and spicy flavors such as Tamarindo Picante, Fresa Picante, Sandía Picante, Mango y Chile, and Piña Picante. While most flavor variations contain fruit, the Chelada Especial is most similar to a michelada, with a classic blend of tomato, lime, and salt. Modelo also has a Limon y Sal flavor, which is the most traditional chelada, and it can be ordered anywhere in Mexico.