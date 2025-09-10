The Modelo Beers That Merge Sweet And Heat In The Same Sip
While chelada and michelada sound similar, the latter is a well-known beer cocktail, and the former is an umbrella term for all Mexican beer cocktails. Chelada actually comes from the Mexican slang term for beer, "chela." While the simplest version contains beer, lime juice, and salt, cheladas are really any type of prepared beer cocktail mixed with juices and spices. The Mexican brand Modelo is one of the most popular beers in the U.S., and it saw an opportunity to bottle the chelada tradition for a wider audience.
Modelo's ready-to-drink cheladas combine beer with fruit flavors, spices, tomato, lime, and chili to capture the essence of homemade versions while making them more convenient. The 24-ounce cans cost $4.99, and cheladas are perfect for a hot afternoon, a hair-of-the-dog hangover "cure," or a solid low-ABV cocktail. In its canned form, it's perfect for on-the-go activities.
Mexican spirit-based cocktails, such as margaritas and palomas, receive the spicy, sweet, and sour treatment, but beer shouldn't be left out. For something sweet and spicy, chelada fans can find fruity and spicy flavors such as Tamarindo Picante, Fresa Picante, Sandía Picante, Mango y Chile, and Piña Picante. While most flavor variations contain fruit, the Chelada Especial is most similar to a michelada, with a classic blend of tomato, lime, and salt. Modelo also has a Limon y Sal flavor, which is the most traditional chelada, and it can be ordered anywhere in Mexico.
Modelo cheladas are a fruity and low-ABV delight
Most Modelo cheladas deliver their own take on the beer cocktail tradition, as these ready-to-drink cans often lean sweeter and fruitier than the typical homemade mix. The Modelo cheladas do not contain fruit juice as the flavors suggest, but rather a mix of artificial and natural flavors and sweeteners. Know that with these canned beer cocktails, you'll be drinking a lower percentage of alcohol.
Each flavor contains around 3.5% — so about 1% to 2% less than the average Mexican lager. This might be helpful for those who prefer to limit their alcohol consumption but want a larger drink to sip on. For those accustomed to a stronger beer flavor, these may come as a disappointment — but a splash of tequila could always be added for a stronger drink.
Of course, you could make a chelada at home, but if you want a quick grab-and-go option for a large crowd, the Modelo cans are a good option. This is also true if you want a more complex beer cocktail, but don't want to pull all the ingredients together. Generally, the fruity Modelo flavors have had a more favorable reception. However, if you prefer real juices, fresh citrus, and the ability to control the amount of spices and salt, then making a chelada at home with a crisp, light Mexican lager is the best choice.