9 US Restaurants Serving Up Unique Bologna Sandwiches

There are few foods as simultaneously reviled and adored like the bologna sandwich. They're frugal and declaratively unfancy; slap it between white bread with your spread of choice, and lunch is served. We might view it as sustenance only, but relegating it to a quick fix, scrabbled out of desperation, actually does it a disservice. Professional butchers and sandwich-makers with an unorthodox streak are remaking the staple all over America. In fact, some elevate the bologna sandwich to truly unique — and one-of-a-kind — heights.

Restaurants around the country are stamping out new terrain with imaginative spins on the lunch box staple. Eateries are taking a next-level approach, skipping Oscar Mayer and Wonder Bread in favor of butchering their own meats and inserting crave-able flourishes. Many even pay tribute to the region and community, polishing the poverty food to the shining star of the table. If squishing potato chips between two slabs of bread evokes a nostalgic rush, the restaurant world has figured out how to keep that childhood tradition alive. And if you think you don't like bologna, well, consider this round-up a challenge. Try not to start salivating over these unique bologna sandwiches, served up by eateries around the country.