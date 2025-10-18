8 Orange Soda Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Orange soda is often thought of as a kid's drink, likely because it's caffeine-free, but there's a lot to love about the brightly-colored beverage. It's sweet, a touch tart, and there's no denying the eye-catching orange color has its own appeal. However, they aren't all as good as the sticky soda you remember swooning for when growing up. While children don't tend to be too picky when it comes to soda, you can and should be. So, what orange soda brand has what it takes to send you on a stroll down memory lane? Let's find out.

I taste-tested eight common orange soda brands and ranked them from worst to best so you don't have to suffer through any lesser options ever again. As far as my ranking criteria are concerned, I focused on flavor, color, and nostalgic appeal. More details on my methodology can be found at the end, but suffice it to say that many of the sodas I sampled were quite similar — so I had to weed out the bad from the good somehow. Stick with me, and it'll be nothing but the best for you from here on.