The Retro Cooking Hack You Need For Extra Spongy Cake

New is often synonymous with better, but in the world of cooking and baking, there's something to be said for time-tested advice. It may not be cutting-edge, but it has endured for good reason. Whether your grandma put her foot down about storing lemons in water to keep them fresh, swore by using starchy potato water to thicken soups or stews, or always put mayonnaise in her cakes to keep them moist, there's definitely a chain of old school kitchen advice that is passed down in every family. One of those baking tips is to use ice water in cake batter instead of milk to yield a lighter, fluffier texture.

This approach works particularly well in cakes that are light in nature, such as angel food cake or sponge cake. Using ice water in cake baking is not just an old wives' tale. The chilly temperature of the ice water actually serves the purpose of slowing the fat from melting, which helps the cake batter leaven by creating more air pockets. Keeping the butter in the batter cooler for longer ensures that everything melts and bakes evenly, preventing the cake from becoming stodgy. The result is that sought-after airy crumb.