The Ice Cube Hack That Makes Homemade Bread Crispier Than Ever

Every home cook should try baking bread at least once in their life. For starters, making your own bread can save you money; plus, it will make your kitchen smell like heaven all day. Those aren't even the best parts, however, because what really makes homemade bread stand out is its texture. The texture of bread is never better than in the first few hours after it's been baked (and rested), and the only way to guarantee you eat it in that window is to make it at home. The crumb will be at its most tender, but the biggest difference is really in the crust.

It's important to note here that not every kind of bread should be crusty — for example, a soft potato bun or Japanese milk bread. When you really want a crust is when you're working with sourdough. When a sourdough starter is ripe, it will fill your bread with tiny pockets of gas that translate to an airy crumb, and a crust speckled with golden brown bubbles. In order to get that crust, though, you'll need to turn to your freezer.

It might sound odd, but baking your bread in a Dutch oven with a couple of ice cubes will give you the crispiest crust. That's because you need steam in the oven to trigger crust development. It's the result of a neat bit of culinary chemistry that not only guarantees a crisp crust, but also gives you a better rise in every loaf.

