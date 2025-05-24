Are Ice Cubes The Secret To A Better Pizza Dough?

Every true pizza lover who's not afraid of getting their hands a little messy has their own dough recipe they religiously stick to. Seriously, nothing beats a proper homemade pizza — unless you're in its birthplace, Naples, where the fresh, creamy mozzarella, the sweet, juicy tomatoes, and the pillowy-yet-crunchy crust may finally make you realize why pizza tastes so good in Italy.

But if we're truly honest, while each ingredient counts, every experienced cook knows it all comes down to the dough. That's why nailing it makes all the difference. Still, with so many tips and tricks available out there — each of them promising a perfect golden crust with little-to-no effort — it's pretty hard to know which ones are trustworthy. However, if you've stubbornly set your mind on recreating an authentic Italian-style pizza at home, perhaps adding a few ice cubes on top of the dough as it bakes is the unconventional secret you've been searching for all along.

Now, before you grab some ice cubes from the freezer and just randomly throw them somewhere between the tomato base and mozzarella, keep in mind that this technique only works when you use the naked pizza method. That means you bake the dough first, let the ice cubes melt to create a creamy center and beautifully crispy edges, and then add whatever toppings you prefer. But how does putting ice on your dough actually make it better than the regular kind?