You're Just 2 Ingredients Away From A Light And Airy Cloud Cake

Some cakes demand precision, patience, and the stamina of a marathon runner. Cloud cake is not that cake. With only two ingredients you can whip up something that's impossibly light, sweetly tropical, and practically guaranteed to disappear from the table before you have even poured a latte or cappuccino. The secret duo? A humble box of angel food cake mix and a can of crushed pineapple in its own juice.

Here's why it works: angel food mix already has all the essentials for a lofty, spongy crumb like egg whites, sugar, and flour in the right ratios. Add pineapple, and instead of water or oil, you are folding in juice and fruit. The acidity keeps the cake tender, the sugars caramelize slightly at the edges, and the crushed fruit adds bursts of sweetness that feel way more complex than the "effort" suggests. No whisking egg whites to stiff peaks. No waiting for layers to cool. Just stir, bake, and watch it puff into something that looks — and tastes — like summer disguised as dessert.

The vibe is pure nostalgia too. It's the kind of bake you can hand off to kids (with a little oven supervision), or the one you bring to a potluck and get asked, "Did you really make this?" while you just smile and nod. Light, airy, tangy, and refreshingly simple, cloud cake is proof that sometimes shortcuts don't just save time, they actually make things better.