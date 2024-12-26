This US State Is Home To The World's First And Only Barbecue Museum
Barbecue is a complex culinary genre that the United States can't seem to get enough of. There's a lot more to barbecue than just smoking meat and slathering it in sauce. From the curious history of barbecue sauce to the proper way to prepare meat for a barbecue party, there is always so much to learn about the smoky medium.
Now, there's a place people can go to learn about and taste all things barbecue. Meet the Museum of BBQ, expected to open in Kansas City, Missouri, in spring of 2025. As the first barbecue museum in not just the United States but the entire world, this landmark establishment is hoping to bring some historical gravitas to this culinary tradition.
On top of exhibits on the general history of barbecue, the Museum of BBQ will have sections dedicated to the regional styles you can find all over America. Beyond these educational sections, the museum will have interactive areas and even a barbecue pun-filled playground. Whether you're there for culinary expertise or fun with the family, the Museum of BBQ is sure to be truly one of a kind.
The Museum of BBQ in Kansas City, Missouri
Founded by barbecue food writer Jonathan Bender and whole animal butcher Alex Pope, the Museum of BBQ was created with the idea of bringing people together for an experience, much like the way good barbecue unites people around a meal. Although a specific opening date has not been set beyond a vague "spring of 2025" comment, it is known that the museum is set to open in Crown Center in Kansas City. We also know that the museum will feature multiple exhibits, both educational and interactive, and a gift shop featuring all kinds of barbecue related goods, as well as rubs and sauces.
One thing that has been made abundantly clear about the museum is its emphasis on different barbecue styles from all over the United States. The museum is supposed to take up over 4,000 square feet with four individual exhibits, each dedicated to a specific style of barbecue. The museum has already announced that the exhibits will specifically focus on the Carolinas, Memphis, Tennessee, Texas, and Kansas City styles of barbecue. Although not much is known about it yet, the museum is also supposed to feature a sauce bar for hungry guests to partake in. And did we mention there's a playground themed entirely around barbecue? Featuring a smoker shaped secret entrance and a baked bean-themed ball pit, it's sure to get your kids excited to learn.