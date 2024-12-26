This US State Is Home To The World's First And Only Barbecue Museum

Barbecue is a complex culinary genre that the United States can't seem to get enough of. There's a lot more to barbecue than just smoking meat and slathering it in sauce. From the curious history of barbecue sauce to the proper way to prepare meat for a barbecue party, there is always so much to learn about the smoky medium.

Now, there's a place people can go to learn about and taste all things barbecue. Meet the Museum of BBQ, expected to open in Kansas City, Missouri, in spring of 2025. As the first barbecue museum in not just the United States but the entire world, this landmark establishment is hoping to bring some historical gravitas to this culinary tradition.

On top of exhibits on the general history of barbecue, the Museum of BBQ will have sections dedicated to the regional styles you can find all over America. Beyond these educational sections, the museum will have interactive areas and even a barbecue pun-filled playground. Whether you're there for culinary expertise or fun with the family, the Museum of BBQ is sure to be truly one of a kind.