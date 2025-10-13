Ina Garten's Decorating Trick Keeps Cake Crumbs Out Of Your Frosting

If you have successfully completed the oven portion of a baking project — layers risen, toothpicks more or less bare — you are mostly out of the woods and well on your way to the brighter plains of dessertville. But you must still master one more task: the literal icing on said cake. This final (or, close enough) step can be a kind of swan song; a fairly literal crowning glory. Or, it can be a virtual minefield where every errant crumb threatens to mar the whole confectionary landscape. Unless you employ the culinary celebrity and food bible writer Ina Garten's best frosting practice.

In an "Ask Ina" clip posted to The Barefoot Contessa's Instagram, Garten demonstrates her honestly incredibly easy method for reducing the pesky specks that threaten the aesthetics of all your hard work. "The key about not getting crumbs in the icing, is you always go in one direction," she says, wielding an offset spatula. "You don't go back and forth; I think we're really tempted to do that. [When] you push the icing from the top, you'll never get crumbs in it." So, for those playing along at home: You want to drop a heaping helping of icing or frosting right on top of that (cooled) devil's food, red velvet, or what have you. Pick a direction (clockwise is always a classic turn!) and follow that curve as though you were pressing ever so gently down into the cake. Those crumbs won't ever stand a chance.