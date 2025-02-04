The Worst Mistake You're Making When Cutting Cake

When it comes to creative ways to cut a cake, you have an array of options. There are those (likely dentists) who swear by dental floss. Simply cut a length of floss, pull it taut, and use it to slice through a cake as you would a knife. Then, there's the viral "tongs" method. The beauty of this approach is that, once you've cut the cake using the tongs (lay metal tongs on the cake so that the narrow end faces inward, and push down), the utensil can be used to slide that perfect slice onto the plate. No spatula required.

But let's assume you're sticking to that classic cake-cutting implement: the knife. There's nothing wrong with this, of course — assuming you're using the correct knife. But there are so many types of kitchen knives that using the wrong one can be detrimental to your cake-cutting efforts.

For most sponges, the right knife is going to be a thin, serrated knife. Not, as you might have assumed, a straight-edged knife such as a chef's knife or carving knife. And certainly not a plastic or butter knife! Each of these may "smoosh" the cake down when cutting it, hindering you from getting a perfectly sharp-edged slice. The serrated edge, on the other hand, should pass through the cake cleanly. When should you opt for a straight edge instead? When you're cutting a denser dessert such as cheesecake or something similar in texture to banana or zucchini bread.