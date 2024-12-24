Is There Even A Difference Between Cake Icing And Frosting?

Icing. Frosting. Glaze. Those terms get swirled round and round like the curlicue decorations on a cake, merging and blending until they appear to be exactly the same thing. However, although all of them are used to cover cakes, cookies, and other pastries, they're definitely different from one another and usually serve different purposes.

Frosting is the heavy-duty workhorse of the bunch. It's thick and creamy — the kind of stuff that entices you to dig your finger into its midst and take a big taste of the resulting dollop that emerges on said fingertip. Its thickness typically comes from some sort of fatty substance, like butter or cream cheese. Aside from that, it's also made from confectioners' sugar, a bit of liquid (usually milk), and some kind of flavoring, like vanilla extract or orange zest.

On the other hand, icing is thinner and more runny than frosting. Recipes for icing don't call for the same amount of fat that frosting recipes do. Usually, the pastry chef makes it out of only powdered sugar and a liquid. Milk, fruit juice, and even egg whites are all candidates for liquids when you're whipping up a batch of icing.

And finally, there's glaze, which fits into a subcategory under the icing umbrella. It's often the vanilla flavored topping that makes your cinnamon rolls taste so yummy, though vanilla flavoring isn't necessarily a requirement for it. It appears on loaf cakes and one-layer cakes, simple sweets that need only the barest of accompaniments. Of the many types of sweet cake coverings, glazes are the thinnest of the icing types.