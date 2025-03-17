Whip Up A High-Protein Cottage Cheese Chocolate Mousse With Just 3 Ingredients

Protein is an important part of our daily diet. It aids in muscle growth and repair, helps your body stay free from illness, and is an excellent energy source to get you through your day. However, if you're sick of eggs or looking for a meat-free option that packs a protein punch for breakfast or as a sweet snack, look no further than cottage cheese chocolate mousse. All you need is a blender or food processor and three ingredients: cottage cheese, cocoa powder, and a sweetener of choice (such as honey, agave, or chocolate chips). Of course, you can get as creative as you like with this recipe and add other toppings like nuts, fruit, shredded coconut, or vanilla extract.

A half-cup serving of low-fat cottage cheese has about 14 grams of protein, making it a great addition to a number of breakfast dishes. Compare that to one egg, which has about 6 grams of protein. Clearly, cottage cheese mousse makes a protein-heavy breakfast when you're craving something sweet, but it also makes a great post-workout snack. Eating protein within two hours after finishing a workout is especially beneficial for muscle repair and the growth of new muscle tissue. Many people might choose to reach for a protein bar or shake, but many of these products have large amounts of added sugars, including unhealthy ingredients like high fructose corn syrup. Using a small amount of natural sweetener like honey or agave will satisfy your sweet tooth without artificial sweeteners, but you can always omit this ingredient if you prefer to go sugar-free.