The Trader Joe's Bento Box Lunch That Takes Less Than 15 Minutes To Prep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An easy to prep, nutritious, and portable lunch can come in many forms, but if you want something more interesting than a sandwich or a Mason jar of overnight oats, it may be time to explore the wonderful world of bento boxes. While the elements in a traditional Japanese bento box can look immaculately arranged, the basics of these cutely packed lunches are easy to put together. There needs to be a starchy element, typically rice or noodles, some protein, fresh vegetables or fruit, and a small sweet treat. You're likely to have everything you need to make a bento box already at home, and if you've just returned from a shopping trip to Trader Joe's, then you can probably put one together in less than 15 minutes.

Trader Joe's range of cooked heat-and-eat dishes is perfect for quickly adding multiple elements to your bento box. The chicken shu mai dumplings only need a few minutes in the microwave, as does the Korean japchae fried rice. YouTube channel @JapaneseCooking101 posted a short featuring the dumplings as well as a clever mix of potato salad enhanced with edamame beans for a healthy Japanese twist on a classic. The loaded mashed potatoes are also a good alternative if you don't want to bother with additional mix-ins. There are lots of great Trader Joe's finds that are bento-friendly, and you can make a different boxed combination for every day of the week. If you don't have one already, consider getting a functional multi-section lunch container, such as the Shell and Turtle bento box for adults.