The Trader Joe's Bento Box Lunch That Takes Less Than 15 Minutes To Prep
An easy to prep, nutritious, and portable lunch can come in many forms, but if you want something more interesting than a sandwich or a Mason jar of overnight oats, it may be time to explore the wonderful world of bento boxes. While the elements in a traditional Japanese bento box can look immaculately arranged, the basics of these cutely packed lunches are easy to put together. There needs to be a starchy element, typically rice or noodles, some protein, fresh vegetables or fruit, and a small sweet treat. You're likely to have everything you need to make a bento box already at home, and if you've just returned from a shopping trip to Trader Joe's, then you can probably put one together in less than 15 minutes.
Trader Joe's range of cooked heat-and-eat dishes is perfect for quickly adding multiple elements to your bento box. The chicken shu mai dumplings only need a few minutes in the microwave, as does the Korean japchae fried rice. YouTube channel @JapaneseCooking101 posted a short featuring the dumplings as well as a clever mix of potato salad enhanced with edamame beans for a healthy Japanese twist on a classic. The loaded mashed potatoes are also a good alternative if you don't want to bother with additional mix-ins. There are lots of great Trader Joe's finds that are bento-friendly, and you can make a different boxed combination for every day of the week. If you don't have one already, consider getting a functional multi-section lunch container, such as the Shell and Turtle bento box for adults.
The best Trader Joe's products for no-cook bento boxes
While traditionally Japanese, a bento box can be made using dishes from any cuisine while mixing and matching various flavors. As long as you include all the food groups, and keep a nice variety of flavors and textures, you're headed for bento success. Want to make an Italian bento box? Pick up Trader Joe's microwavable butternut squash risotto, throw in a few prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella antipasti sticks, and finish it off with a fresh cherry tomato and basil salad. You can also make the quick three-ingredient Trader Joe's pasta dinner and use it instead of the regular rice or noodle element of the bento.
For vegetarian options, consider the heat-and-eat cheesy creamy greens and veggies, or the teriyaki mushroom mini bao buns. Remember to always add a fresh fruit or veg element, and if you're meal-prepping for the next day, keep your bento box fruit fresh by adding it last. For those days when you don't want to chop fresh salad, a ready-to-eat noodle salad, such as Trader Joe's Korean-style bibim-guksu, is a quick and easy bento filler.
Finally, a bento isn't complete without a sweet bite, but this also happens to be the easiest element. Throw in a few individually wrapped cookies or candy pieces, or even a mini cake. You can also go fancier and pick up Trader Joe's exceptional mini brioche bites for a little French touch to your lunch. The combinations are endless, so keep your eyes open during your next Trader Joe's shopping trip for more bento inspiration.