Keep Your Bento Box Breakfast Fruit Fresh With One Foolproof Tip

If you're someone on the foodie side of social media, then you've probably seen Japanese bento boxes full of elaborate food designs. School children carry boxed lunches full of everything from teddy bear-shaped rice balls to squid-shaped sausages, while parents are packing the leftover scraps for breakfast. Whether you're creating a memorable masterpiece or putting cold noodles in your bento, there's one type of food that can go bad quickly and ruin all your meal-prep plans.

Keep your bento from spoiling by not cutting and packing fruit in advance. Some pre-packed fruit salads from the grocery store are full of sad, soggy melons and berries, developing mold after just a few days in the fridge — this rookie mistake makes fruit spoil faster. Fruit peels are there to protect the fruit. By removing them and cutting the insides into pieces, you're pushing the fruit's expiration date closer, exposing it to more bacteria. Different fruits also have different storage needs, so mixing the wrong pair together too soon can make both go to waste.

Only peel and slice fruit when you're ready to eat it, so either during breakfast or the night before. It sort of defeats the purpose of meal-prepping far in advance, but fresh fruit is a fickle thing by nature. There are other ways to meal-prep fruits and store them for maximum longevity in your breakfast bento.