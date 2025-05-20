Why Mason Jars Became The Unofficial Container Of Overnight Oats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Overnight oats have become all the breakfast rage. Anyone who eats them regularly doesn't need a recap of the long list of reasons why, but, in short, they are nutritious, filling, incredibly customizable, and easy to make the night before. Hot or cold, sweet or savory, loaded with fresh fruit, protein, or both, it's easy to see why they're so popular. Somewhere along the way, Mason jars became the unofficial container for this breakfast staple. Look a little closer and it makes perfect sense.

What overnight oats are to meals, Mason jars are to food containers — dependable, versatile, and ubiquitous. In fact, just like overnight oats, Mason jars have been around for ages but only now seem to be having their moment in the limelight. Turns out Martha Stewart was making Mason jar meals decades before overnight oats became all the rage. Now, of course, you're more likely to see protein-rich, crave-worthy peanut butter overnight oats in a Mason jar.

Their similar personalities aside, Mason jars and overnight oats go so well together because the former is perfectly suited for the latter at every step. The transparent glass container, usually with some kind of marking, is perfect for portioning out oats, milk, nuts, seeds, and other mix-ins. The lids are leakproof, making them easy to shake and carry around, and the wide mouth of the jar makes it easy to fill, stir, eat out of, and clean. Considering how many products come in Mason jars, one invariably has a few lying around.