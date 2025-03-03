Oklahoma's Regional Burger That's A Must-Try For Onion Lovers

Part of what makes American cuisine so unique is the number of regional foods scattered throughout the country (here are 19 that you should try at least once). Whether it comes from regional fast food chains or home-cooked specialties, there's a lot of deliciousness to explore in the States. Even classic items like hamburgers have their own regional spins. In the state of Oklahoma, for example, there's a local staple known as the onion burger. As the name implies, the burgers are smothered with heaps of sliced onions. What makes these burgers particularly unique, though, is that the onions are smashed into the burger patties rather than simply laid on top.

Originally invented in the 1920s, Oklahoma's onion burger has since become one of the country's most iconic regional sandwiches, along with Oklahoma's other specialty, the chicken-fried steak sandwich. The onion burger's simplicity makes it great for a quick meal, while the onions smashed into ground beef give it a robust, savory flavor. Plus, these burgers are a unique piece of American history.