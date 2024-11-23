The World's Most Expensive Burger Is Made Out Of A Bougie Type Of Beef

Tucked away in the quaint Netherlands town of Voorthuizen, the world's most expensive burger is served under the red awnings at De Daltons. Located in the heart of downtown, De Daltons sits in a large white building with oversized ice cream and French fry décor over the front door and specializes in street food made to order. The main menu features a lineup of burgers and spareribs, street tacos, loaded fries, and even Hawaiian-style poke bowls. You can expect to pay $12 to $17 for burgers topped with cheddar or coleslaw and pulled beef at this unassuming diner-style joint, but there's a far more expensive item available if you're willing to call ahead and drop a nearly $800 deposit.

The burger is called the Golden Boy, and it'll cost you more than $5,000, including your deposit. It must be ordered two weeks in advance so the restaurant can gather the mountain of ingredients that surround a juicy, tender patty of A5 wagyu beef. It'll arrive at the table in a cloud of smoke on a golden bun, piled high with some of the most expensive luxury foods available.

The first Golden Boy was served with plenty of fanfare in 2021, with all proceeds going to charity. In breaking the Guinness World Record for most expensive burger on the planet, it unseated the previous title holder — a behemoth, nearly 800-pound burger made by an Oregon food service company in 2011, which had a $4,971 price tag.