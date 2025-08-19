The 2 Chicago Hot Dog Joints Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Loved

Chicago has a reputation for serving up some of the nation's most iconic dishes. The Windy City is responsible for bringing the world Chicago-style hot dogs, which holds a special place in the city's foodie hall of fame (up there with Italian beef, deep pan pizza, oh, and Chicago-style popcorn, which is the state's official snack). Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef and travel and food TV host, made no secret about trusting Chicago with his gut and taste buds. There are several Chicago restaurants that earned Bourdain's respect, but the two restaurants that he loved for scarfing down hot dogs were Hot Doug's and Jimmy's Red Hots.

The origins of Chicago dogs spring from the Great Depression, but the dish soon became known for offering heaped ingredients for the city's dwellers to tuck into. While Bourdain's disdain for Chicago's deep pan pizza was known, he held the city's hot dogs in high regard, even going as far as to say that the Chicago hot dog is "the finest hot dog on the planet" in the season opener of "The Layover." What Hot Doug's and Jimmy's Red Hots have in common is what Bourdain loved the most about dining in the city: true big-hearted Chicago spirit in culinary form, locally lauded, with lots of pride in the food born out of the city.