Claire Saffitz's Special Ingredient For Donuts With The Perfect Balance Of Tangy And Sweet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're tired of spending money at the best (and worst) major American donut chains and want to try making better donuts at home, there are countless recipes worth trying. More so, if you're someone who enjoys pillowy confections that have a decent balance of sugar plus an overall tangier flavor, all you need to do is follow a recipe that utilizes one creamy ingredient with just the right amount of bite.

When it comes to creating a donut glaze that has the ideal amount of sweetness, cookbook author and former Bon Appétit food editor Claire Saffitz relies on sour cream. Referring to herself as a "Dessert Person," which is the title of her first book, Saffitz demonstrates how sour cream not only adds moisture to traditional donut batter but also makes the treat tastier (via YouTube). In particular, she showcases how to use sour cream to give the predictable, sweet flavor of classic donut glaze a jolt of unexpected brightness.

To enhance your next batch of coconut baked donuts, cider donuts, or crullers, simply prepare Saffitz's luscious sour cream glaze by combining a small assortment of common ingredients, including sour cream, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and powdered sugar. While you can certainly adjust the suggested ratios to your liking, the finished product should be thick and opaque yet loose enough to dip your donuts in directly post-baking or frying. With such a versatile, easy-to-prepare recipe, Saffitz offers even more ways to upgrade this one-of-a-kind glaze with a multitude of extraneous flavors and fun donut toppings.