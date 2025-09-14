To Get Bright Color And Rich Fruit Flavor In Your Baking, Reach For This Nouveau Pantry Staple

Freeze-dried fruit is a useful ingredient to have in your baking arsenal — that much we've established — but sometimes it might just be better to reach for the fresh stuff. In fact, knowing when to use your freeze-dried fruit is just as useful as knowing how to use it. According to Joy Wilson, it's the best choice when you're after flavor, without any real change in texture, such as when you're making anything that's particularly sensitive to moisture. "[Freeze-dried fruit is] best for dry applications, like frosting, glazes, cookies, where you want flavor without messing with texture," she explained.

You can add it straight into things like frosting or batter, too. "But too much can make things dry or crumbly — start with a few tablespoons and add a splash of milk to the batter or frosting if necessary," Wilson advised. Just be careful when adding whole freeze-dried fruit to wetter batters, and don't overload. "In wetter batters (like banana bread or muffins), they can get chewy," she warned. "You may want to fold them in near the end of mixing and add a touch more liquid if things feel too dry."

When you're making cake, though, you can afford to add a little extra juice into the mix. "[Fresh fruit is] great for baked goods with structure, like pies, cakes, muffins, where you want texture and juiciness," she told us. If you're making any homemade purees or syrups out of your fruit (or buying some pre-made ones from the store), use them for creamy, chilled desserts. "[They're] best for wet or custardy things, like panna cotta, curds, or swirled into cheesecakes, where fruit is folded in, not suspended in batter or dough," Wilson said.