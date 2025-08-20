6 Major American Donut Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing quite like a donut to start your day and fortunately, there are plenty of options all around the country. I set out on a donut sampling quest to decide which rose to the top and which were better left in the fryer. Trying multiple donuts wasn't a task I could handle on my own, so I enlisted the help of my family to get in on the sweet adventure.

Glazed is a classic option and the one most chains got their start with, so that's where I started my tastings. I also added a specialty donut to each order, plus a small cup of coffee. After all what's a morning donut without a cup of joe with it? With these three items in hand, I sampled and ranked them based on taste, texture, and general yumminess. I tried each one fresh at the restaurant rather than bringing them home in order to get the most authentic experience.

Even though this test didn't include any other menu items like breakfast sandwiches or smoothies, I made sure to peruse the entire menu and take note of which chains have more than just donuts available. One of my kids is pretty picky, so he made sure to point out when there were options for him to try. In the end, all of the donuts were delicious, but one had to be crowned a winner.