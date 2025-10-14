The 17 Absolute Best Greek Restaurants In The US

History tells us that Greek people were making their way to America as far back as the 1500s, so it's no surprise that Greek cuisine has such deep roots here today. And lately, it's only gotten more popular thanks to its mix of vibrant Mediterranean flavors and fresh ingredients. You can find countless Greek restaurants across the country, but a few rise above the rest for taking the cuisine far beyond the usual gyro platter.

Some of the best Greek restaurants in the United States have caught the attention of critics and casual diners alike for offering fresh, flavorful cuisine in inviting settings. Some are cozy neighborhood tavernas offering authentic traditional recipes, while others are upscale destinations with seafood flown in from the Aegean. Yet others are putting modern spins on Mediterranean dishes. If you're looking for some stellar Greek food, these restaurants have earned standout recognition from publications like the Michelin Guide, the James Beard Foundation, and scores of diners.