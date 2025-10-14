The 17 Absolute Best Greek Restaurants In The US
History tells us that Greek people were making their way to America as far back as the 1500s, so it's no surprise that Greek cuisine has such deep roots here today. And lately, it's only gotten more popular thanks to its mix of vibrant Mediterranean flavors and fresh ingredients. You can find countless Greek restaurants across the country, but a few rise above the rest for taking the cuisine far beyond the usual gyro platter.
Some of the best Greek restaurants in the United States have caught the attention of critics and casual diners alike for offering fresh, flavorful cuisine in inviting settings. Some are cozy neighborhood tavernas offering authentic traditional recipes, while others are upscale destinations with seafood flown in from the Aegean. Yet others are putting modern spins on Mediterranean dishes. If you're looking for some stellar Greek food, these restaurants have earned standout recognition from publications like the Michelin Guide, the James Beard Foundation, and scores of diners.
1. Andros Taverna in Chicago, Illinois
The motto at Andros Taverna is "a good place to eat," which is somewhat of an understatement considering the space is bright and inviting, the service is warm and attentive, and the food is top notch. Chef Doug Psaltis draws on his Greek heritage to create contemporary dishes with responsibly sourced meat and seafood, Greek olive oil, and fresh veggies, herbs, and cheeses. He and his team have also curated a fantastic selection of Greek wines.
Grab a seat in the dining room or the greenhouse-style patio, and you can start your meal with a selection of bite-sized Mediterranean mezes. Choices include zucchini chips, griddled halloumi, and spreads like charred eggplant dip and spicy whipped feta. From there, you can segue into chicken souvlaki, grilled octopus, and roasted lamb served with hand-stretched, wood-fired pitas. Reviewers also say the weekend brunch is definitely worth checking out.
(773) 365-1900
2542 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
2. Niko's Grill House in Tarpon Springs, Florida
Visit Tarpon Springs and you might feel as though you're on a Greek island. That's because many of the city's residents are descendants of Greek immigrants who arrived in the early 20th century to take advantage of the thriving sea sponge industry. Today, this Florida city serves up some of the best Greek food outside the Aegean. One new restaurant that's earning awards and glowing praise is Niko's Grill House.
Situated at Tarpon Spring's famous Sponge Docks, Niko's is a family-run spot that specializes in spit-grilled meats. Platters and pita wraps include your choice of succulent meats like chicken or pork souvlaki, beef and lamb gyro, and ribeye steak. All platters come with French fries, tzatziki, and pita bread. You can also sample tasty meze, fresh salads, and daily specials like baked cod and lamb fricassee.
(727) 935-1158
614 1/2, 614 Athens St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
3. Eléa in New York City, New York
Eléa is a sleek spot on New York City's Upper West Side serving contemporary Greek cuisine that has earned Michelin Guide recognition. There are two levels, each of which offers an inviting ambiance with whitewashed brick walls, reclaimed wood beams, and soft back lighting. Grab a seat at the circular concrete bar or a table, and you can kick things off with a glass of Greek wine.
Many of the plates at Eléa are designed for sharing, like the mussels saganaki, sesame crusted feta, and taramosalata spread featuring mullet roe with capers and red onion. Large plates include fresh seafood like the whole grilled tsipoura fish and orzo with shrimp, mussels, and clams. If land-based dishes are more your style, options include lamb chops with crispy Greek fries, roasted organic chicken, and hearty moussaka.
(212) 369-9800
217 W 85th St, New York, NY 10024
4. Avra in multiple locations
Michelin-recommended Avra is all about contemporary Greek cuisine in elegant settings. Whether you visit a location in Beverly Hills, New York City, or Miami, you can expect beautiful interiors decked out with wood, white accents, and greenery. The menus are similar at each location and feature Mediterranean-inspired cocktails and vibrant dishes with a focus on fresh seafood.
Every meal at Avra starts with complimentary hummus to whet your appetite. Then, you can make your way to the seafood station to peruse fresh catches flown in daily from the Mediterranean. Take your pick of fish like fagri (red porgy), barbounia, and sinagrina, and the chefs will grill it over charcoal, debone it, and serve it with ladolemono sauce, which is essentially lemon-infused olive oil with seasonings like oregano. You can also enjoy a la carte dishes like classic Greek spreads, fresh oysters, and meat dishes like roasted organic chicken with oregano fries.
Multiple locations
5. Kyma in Atlanta, Georgia
Ask locals in Atlanta where to find the freshest seafood in the city, and many will point you in the direction of Kyma. Opened in 2001, the restaurant consistently earns accolades for chef Pano Karatassos' traditional and modern Greek dishes. Seafood is the main focus, but you can also indulge in mezes like stuffed grape leaves and spanakopita, as well as meats like lamb chops and ribeye.
If you can only have one dish at Kyma, many say it should be the wood-fired octopus. It's marinated simply with red onions, Greek olives, and capers, then cooked until tender and served with a red wine vinaigrette. Other stand-outs on the menu include the whole fish, which you can pick out yourself from the iced display. Once cooked, it comes with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, Santorini capers, and Tuscan kale.
(404) 262-0702
3085 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
6. AVA MediterrAegean in Winter Park, Florida
If you're looking for a place to impress a date, AVA MediterrAegean is a good bet. This stylish spot only opened in 2022, but it's already earned a shout-out in the Michelin Guide and a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The interior alone is worth a visit for its gorgeous limestone arches, earthy materials, and pops of color from bright flowers. The supremely tasty food also keeps people coming back for more.
Your meal at AVA can (and should) start with some mezes to share with the table. Offerings include crispy zucchini with tempura squash blossoms and tzatziki, keftedes meatballs, and flambéed Cyprus halloumi cheese. Seafood is also a must, with options like the yellowtail crudo, Greek branzino, and whole lobster pasta. There's also a great selection of steaks for meat lovers, including a Wagyu tomahawk.
(407) 794-9896
290 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789
7. Bar Vlaha in Boston, Massachusetts
While many Greek restaurants lean heavily on seafood dishes from the south of Greece, Bar Vlaha looks to Northern and Central Greece for inspiration. There, traditional dishes include meats grilled over charcoal or roasted on spits, phyllo pies, and hearty potato dishes. It's homey food served in a space that makes you feel as though you're in a Greek friend's living room.
The cocktails at Bar Vlaha come highly recommended for their imaginative flavor combos, such as fig and ginger-infused tsipouro with honey lemon soda. For dinner, you can choose from flavorful spreads with house-made horiatiko psomi bread and meats like spit-roasted lamb leg and a honey brined smoked pork chop. Diners consistently call out the crispy fried oyster mushrooms as an absolute must-try dish. Bar Vlaha also offers brunch on the weekends with dishes like shakshouka and gyros.
(617) 906-8556
1653 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445
8. Manoli's in Salt Lake City, Utah
Manoli's puts a fresh spin on traditional Greek dishes by using local, seasonal ingredients in its small plates, salads, and shareable mains. The restaurant has become a much-loved local institution, so much so that it was named the 2025 Best Restaurant in Salt Lake City by Salt Lake Magazine. The spot was also a James Beard Award semifinalist for "Outstanding Hospitality."
The dishes at Manoli's are designed to be shared, so a large portion of the menu is made up of mezes, divided into vegetarian, seafood, and meat selections. Small plates can include dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), charred octopus, and grilled lamb riblets with a caper chimichurri sauce. For mains, you can try dishes like pan-seared branzino or gnocchi. There's also a weekend brunch on offer with classic morning plates like eggs Benedict and Greek-inspired dishes like the lamb burger.
(801) 532-3760
402 Harvey Milk Blvd #2, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
9. Kokkari Estiatorio in San Francisco, California
Kokkari Estiatorio may be in San Francisco's Financial District, but as soon as you step inside, you'll feel like you're in an old-school Greek taverna. Meat sizzles on spits in the fireplaces as diners sip wine and tuck into plates of colorful food under wood-beamed ceilings. Whether you come for lunch or dinner, you'll likely find this Michelin-recommended spot full, which is a testament to just how good the food, atmosphere, and service are.
In addition to classic Greek dishes like calamari and saganaki, you'll find plenty of plates at Kokkari Estiatorio that you don't typically see at your run-of-the-mill Greek restaurant. Think roasted sweet white corn with horseradish and feta butter, wood-oven chili garlic-roasted prawns, and stewed goat baked with orzo, artichoke, and feta. Be sure to save room for dessert like loukoumades (traditional Greek donuts) and ouzo sorbet.
(415) 981-0983
200 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111
10. Psomi in Tampa, Florida
Chef Christina Theofilos puts a Mediterranean twist on breakfast and lunch dishes at Psomi. The name means "bread" in Greek, and that's exactly what you'll find with sandwiches and alongside egg dishes, salads, and meat and seafood plates. You can enjoy leisurely meals in the garden terrace or the dining room with its wood-beamed ceilings and large windows, or grab goodies to take home like loaves of bread and baked treats.
Peruse the menu at Psomi and you'll start to see why the spot earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction. The dishes are fresh and imaginative, with creations like the octopus ceviche served with pita chips, the French toast stuffed with Greek custard. The Greek Dip sandwich is particularly tempting with feta-brined organic roasted chicken, kefalograviera cheese, skordalia aioli, caramelized onion schmaltz, and arugula. And if you're inclined, you can pair your meal with cocktails or Greek wine.
(813) 841-5555
701 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
11. Naxos Taverna in Las Vegas, Nevada
If you're craving Greek cuisine in Las Vegas, many say it's worth taking the trip to Naxos Taverna at the Red Rock Casino in the Summerlin neighborhood. Opened in 2023, the bright space features calming earthy tones, olive trees, and marble bars. The award-winning food is just as appealing, with plenty of options for all tastes.
You'll probably want to hit up Naxos Taverna with a friend or two so that you can try a wide variety of the dishes. You can start with small plates like the kataifi wrapped prawns with Kalamata olive aioli, wood-fired artichokes, and chicken kaftedes. Then, you can feast on mains like whole grilled fish with charred lemon or lamb chops with mint yogurt and sumac onions. Naxos also offers a Mediterranean brunch with Greek-inspired breakfast dishes, grilled seafood, and meats.
(702) 516-8888
11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135
12. Pylos in New York City, New York
Established in 2003, Pylos is a cozy spot in New York City's East Village where chef and owner Christos Valtzoglou and his team whip up homey Greek dishes. The space is warm and welcoming with soft lighting, cushioned banquettes, and terracotta pots hanging from the ceiling. It's the kind of place where you'll want to settle in for a while and take your time trying all the different mezes, and comforting, rustic mains.
Many reviewers recommend starting your meal at Pylos with several mezes, such as the roasted red pepper filled with whipped spicy feta or the phyllo pastry stuffed with spiced, cured beef and cheese. Meats include the braised pork shank with lemon and herbs, and seafood lovers can try the expertly grilled octopus with a balsamic reduction. There are also numerous Greek wines on offer.
(212) 473-0220
128 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009
13. Balos Estiatorio in Washington, D.C.
Named after a lagoon on the island of Crete, Balos Estiatorio is a classy spot to tuck into traditional Greek dishes in Washington, D.C. It was created by three friends who grew up eating Greek food and wanted to share their culinary traditions. The restaurant opened in 2023 and garnered a buzz right off the bat for its tasty cuisine and contemporary open-concept dining room dotted with olive trees.
The menu at Balos Estiatorio is designed for sharing with meze plates and larger dishes that can be divided up and passed around the table. Stand-outs include the shrimp saganaki with barrel-aged feta, the braised lamb shank with orzo, and the whole grilled fish served with ladolemono, parsley, and briny caper berries. Swing by for weekend brunch, and you can indulge in dishes like souvlaki and gyros with bottomless cocktails.
(202) 990-1414
1940 N St NW, Washington, DC 20036
14. Dimitri's on the Water in Tarpon Springs, Florida
If you're looking for a scenic spot to dine in Tarpon Springs, many say you can't beat Dmitri's on the Water. Like the name suggests, it's located on the water next to the Anclote River. Owner Demetrios Salivaras learned about the restaurant business from his parents, who were the founders of Mykonos, another popular Tarpon Springs restaurant across the street. Salivaras also studied at the Culinary Institute of America and spent time learning about wine in California.
There's something for everyone at Dmitri's, from seafood to grilled meats, pastas, and even a Greek-inspired burger. Traditional dishes include the melitzanosalata (a smoky eggplant dip), chicken and pork souvlaki, whole grilled fish, and octopus stifado, which is a stew of braised octopus. Many of the dishes are family recipes that were passed down from Salivaras' grandmother and parents.
(727) 945-9400
690 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
15. Psistaria Greek Taverna in Lincolnwood, Illinois
Chicago has plenty of Greek restaurants, particularly in historic Greektown, but many locals say that if you want the real deal, you need to head to Psistaria Greek Taverna in the suburb of Lincolnwood. One Reddit user called the food "absolutely phenomenal," while another commented, "It never disappoints. As a Greek friend said: 'It's like going to a family member's for dinner'."
Founded in 2005, Psistaria is all about traditional Greek dishes made with fresh, local ingredients and a few that are flown in from Greece. Of course, the hot and cold mezes are musts to start, with options like the gigantes (beans baked in tomato sauce), fried zucchini, and Kefalograviera (a hard Greek cheese). Other popular dishes include the lemony avgolemono soup, chicken spanaki stuffed with chicken and spinach, grilled octopus, and whole Mediterranean sea bass.
(847) 676-9400
4711 W Touhy Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60712
16. The Bright Star in Bessemer, Alabama
When Greek immigrant Tom Bonduris opened The Bright Star restaurant in 1907, he probably never dreamed it would still be going strong over a century later. You won't find Mediterranean fish from the Aegean or spreads like tzatziki at this historic spot. Instead, the menu focuses on a mix of Greek and Southern specialties. It may sound like an odd mash-up, but locals absolutely love it, and many will even tell you it's one of Alabama's best local restaurants.
Homey and historic, The Bright Star has been owned by the same family since it opened. The menu pays homage to their Greek heritage with dishes like the Greek-style beef tips, Greek salad, and Greek snapper, and celebrates local cuisine with options like fried snapper throats, mac and cheese, and cornbread. The combination of craveable comfort food and the restaurant's enduring legacy has earned it a James Beard "American Classics" Award.
(205) 426-1861
304 19th St N, Bessemer, AL 35020
17. Taverna Kyclades in Astoria, New York
Visit either of the Taverna Kyclades locations in New York and you'll find classic blue and white decor and a great selection of mezes, fresh seafood, and grilled meats. The family that runs the restaurants is committed to using only the freshest ingredients, and that effort shines through in the dishes. Locals in the know love the flavors and authenticity, and the restaurants have even attracted the attention of the Michelin Guide.
Start with a glass of crisp Greek white wine or a fruity red, then tuck into some mezes like spanakopita, saganaki, or fried calamari. Seafood lovers will be in heaven with mains like grilled swordfish, jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab, and Mediterranean sea bass. From the land, you can opt for dishes like pork or chicken souvlaki, lamb chops, and bifteki (Greek-style hamburgers).
(718) 545-8666 (Astoria) & (718) 631-2000 (Bayside)
36-01 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105 & 3930 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY, 11361
Methodology
To find the best Greek restaurants in the U.S., we looked at places that consistently earn national attention for their food, atmosphere, and authenticity. Each restaurant on this list has been recognized by reputable sources such as the Michelin Guide, the James Beard Foundation, and major food and travel publications. We also considered customer feedback from respected review platforms and local press to identify spots that diners truly love. The result is a mix of longtime neighborhood favorites and newer, chef-driven destinations that showcase the range and richness of Greek cuisine in America.