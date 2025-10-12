The Retro Kitchen Trend That Gives Off A 1950s Diner Aesthetic

Depending on the extend of your kitchen remodel, the cost to renovate a large kitchen can be overwhelming. However, the kitchen is the heart of the home, so it has to be a space you love. If you're interested in capturing a certain era and style, then you need to make choices that reflect your vision. For example, to create a modern version of a retro, 1950s-style diner, there are two trends you should focus on: bright colors and patterned tile flooring.

To help you integrate these elements, Chowhound spoke with Azali Kassum, owner and interior designer at Azali Kassum Design. "What I am always drawn to when designing a kitchen is the appliances and how these set the tone for a space," she says. "A modern kitchen with sleek cabinets is instantly transported to another era when you bring in a range with a pop of color or retro accents."

One of the best ways to bring permanent color into the space is through bright, colorful kitchen appliances. Kassum suggests Bertazonni or Ilve as brands that will help capture that look. If you don't want to invest in a full range for a pop of color, then consider buying retro-style small appliances. "Smaller countertop appliances (such as Smeg) also add to this retro vibe without feeling overwhelming," says Kassum.