The Retro Kitchen Trend That Gives Off A 1950s Diner Aesthetic
Depending on the extend of your kitchen remodel, the cost to renovate a large kitchen can be overwhelming. However, the kitchen is the heart of the home, so it has to be a space you love. If you're interested in capturing a certain era and style, then you need to make choices that reflect your vision. For example, to create a modern version of a retro, 1950s-style diner, there are two trends you should focus on: bright colors and patterned tile flooring.
To help you integrate these elements, Chowhound spoke with Azali Kassum, owner and interior designer at Azali Kassum Design. "What I am always drawn to when designing a kitchen is the appliances and how these set the tone for a space," she says. "A modern kitchen with sleek cabinets is instantly transported to another era when you bring in a range with a pop of color or retro accents."
One of the best ways to bring permanent color into the space is through bright, colorful kitchen appliances. Kassum suggests Bertazonni or Ilve as brands that will help capture that look. If you don't want to invest in a full range for a pop of color, then consider buying retro-style small appliances. "Smaller countertop appliances (such as Smeg) also add to this retro vibe without feeling overwhelming," says Kassum.
Incorporate bright colors for nostalgic vibes
For that vintage diner style, colors like bright red, turquoise, or orange are common. If you have a kitchen island, consider vinyl swivel stools with a stainless steel base, similar to those you would see at a diner counter. Alternatively, if you want that diner feel without the outdated hues, then it's better to style with more modern colors. "Think of warm, deep tones, such as burgundy or deep green leather banquette seating around the kitchen table," Azali Kassum says, adding that a lighter color palette would also work. "My preference is always to hint and nudge at accents which feel nostalgic without feeling like you are recreating a film set."
For a retro vibe with less permanent details, consider adding color with anything that's easier to change out. Add charm to your countertop with a retro kitchen gadget, or try changing out the lighting. Even collectible, old school dishware can change how you view your space.
Focus on checkered flooring
Don't forget about the kitchen floor. While hardwood or sleek tile work well for today's styles, they may feel out of place in a retro diner kitchen. Instead, opt for tiles that bring a blast from the past, such as a black and white checkerboard look. "Checkerboard marble is a classic," Azali Kassum says. "I think its popularity is surging as it brings such a timeless and fun visual impact to the floor and also adds a touch of luxury. Often, we forget about the floors — and the ceilings for that matter — and how they are [a] blank canvas for creativity."
While the black and white checkerboard best represents the 1950s style, it's a permanent choice that would be hard to readjust if you change your mind down the road. You can also go with a durable and stylish neutral floor, such as a basic off-white tile, so it doesn't feel too modern but still fits the space based on your other design choices. This way, if you want to change the look later on, the flooring will still work.