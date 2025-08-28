This Collectible Old School Dishware Should Be On Your Radar When Thrifting

Every seasoned thrift store shopper knows about the thrill of the hunt, especially when you're shopping for dishes and kitchenware. At first glance, an aisle of cluttered shelves filled with chipped China and mass-produced vases can look like so much junk, but when you come across a piece of uranium glass, an older Weck Jar, or some vintage Pyrex, it feels like striking gold. If you're out on the thrift hunt for hidden gems, there's one somewhat under-the-radar name you should keep an eye out for: MacKenzie-Childs.

Known for its bold patterns and playful painted designs, vintage MacKenzie-Childs glassware and pottery is having a bit of a moment thanks to a renewed interest in maximalism. For people who know that more is more, you can't go wrong with a set of wine glasses with the very collectible Courtly Check pattern, and a flowery, hand-painted teapot is the perfect accent to any shabby chic kitchen. But just like every vintage trend that passes through the thrift cycle, it's always important to know which pieces are collectable before you buy. Let's take a look at the details of the iconic brand that launched in 1983 and what to look for if you come across a piece out in the wild.