The Discontinued Wendy's Menu Item From The '90s We'd Love To See Return
Wendy's is perhaps best known for its bacon-loaded Baconator, its uniquely square hamburger patties, and Frosty desserts that come in a variety of flavors (which we have ranked). However, some might remember certain menu items from the past that stayed in our hearts long after they were discontinued. There's one particularly nostalgic snack from the 1990s that we'd love the fast food chain to bring back: Chili Chips 'N Cheese.
It's pretty easy to ascertain what this menu item was by its name. Essentially, the dish looks like chili nachos you might get at a ballpark; and it was the perfect side for when you wanted something other than fries. Like other discontinued fast food menu items we're dying for chains to bring back, Wendy's Chili Chips 'N Cheese would make a great addition among the chain's delicious hamburgers, fries, and chicken nuggets. Unfortunately, there's no planned return for the chili nachos in the United States. However, you could always make your own with a bag of chips, some nacho cheese, and a cup of Wendy's chili.
Countries that offer Wendy's chili nachos
If you really want to try Wendy's Chili Chips 'N Cheese, you might have to consider traveling. Although the chain's chili nachos didn't make it past the '90s in the United States, it is currently on the menu in the Cayman Islands under the simpler title of Chili Cheese Nachos, and it is available at some locations in Canada. You can also find Chili Chips 'N Cheese on Wendy's menus in New Zealand, as well as a variety of other sides you won't see in the U.S. like Chili Guacamole Fries and a Guacamole Crunch Bowl (which resembles the chili nachos except, in place of the cheese, there is sour cream and guac).
Wendy's wasn't afraid to try new menu items and ideas in the 1990s. If you aren't missing the chili cheese nachos, maybe you'd rather see the Country Fried Steak Sandwich make a return, a lightly breaded and fried beef patty sandwich with lettuce and mayo. Or perhaps you'd prefer the Chicken Cordon Bleu, another '90s Wendy's menu item consisting of breaded chicken breast, ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and mayo on a kaiser bun. Many people may also fondly remember how Wendy's broke the mold with a buffet-style SuperBar, which customers enjoyed from 1987 to 1998. Patrons could load up on pizza, pasta, Mexican eats (including chili cheese nachos), and salad at the all-you-can-eat buffet at certain locations — all for the low price of $2.99 for lunch and $3.59 for dinner.