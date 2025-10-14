The Discontinued Wendy's Menu Item From The '90s We'd Love To See Return

Wendy's is perhaps best known for its bacon-loaded Baconator, its uniquely square hamburger patties, and Frosty desserts that come in a variety of flavors (which we have ranked). However, some might remember certain menu items from the past that stayed in our hearts long after they were discontinued. There's one particularly nostalgic snack from the 1990s that we'd love the fast food chain to bring back: Chili Chips 'N Cheese.

It's pretty easy to ascertain what this menu item was by its name. Essentially, the dish looks like chili nachos you might get at a ballpark; and it was the perfect side for when you wanted something other than fries. Like other discontinued fast food menu items we're dying for chains to bring back, Wendy's Chili Chips 'N Cheese would make a great addition among the chain's delicious hamburgers, fries, and chicken nuggets. Unfortunately, there's no planned return for the chili nachos in the United States. However, you could always make your own with a bag of chips, some nacho cheese, and a cup of Wendy's chili.