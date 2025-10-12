Declutter Kitchen Drawers With Martha Stewart's Towel Storage Tip

With all of the big picture kitchen organizing projects that one can attack, it can be easy to let smaller details fall through the cracks. But tidiness actually has a cumulative effect. Get your utensils in order, create a clutter-free counter landscape, and a lot of the rest will sort itself out. Kitchen towels might seem like the sort of loveless accessory that can simply be rolled, haphazardly folded, or — heaven forbid — carelessly stuffed away, but a few extra seconds curated by celebrity perfection expert Martha Stewart can actually make a disproportionate improvement.

Stewart's textile tip is top for creating more space in tiny kitchens and double-island behemoths alike. She essentially folds the towels into uniform rectangles for a more tailored appearance and streamlined storing. Now, Stewart has been peddling this hack since before even the days of internet virality, demonstrating on items of various sizes. You can likely replicate the effect absent further instruction. But we have found that folding a fairly standard-sized kitchen towel lengthwise and then twice more longitudinally does the trick.