Maximize Small Kitchen Space With This Cheap Storage Hack

All you need to make your own refrigerator storage is one or two small baskets, a hot glue gun, and a couple of strong magnets. Look for small baskets with smooth surfaces that the glue will adhere to. Plastic and metal are best, like this set made by Mainstays, and you can usually find something suitable among the office supplies or bathroom organizers. Be sure to choose shallow shapes with flat sides; you need one flat side that can run parallel to the fridge and enough space for a few potatoes or tomatoes. Choose magnets that won't scratch the surface of the refrigerator, especially if you're a renter. Hot glue is best for attaching the magnets to the baskets because it'll hold up to heavy objects like a pound of bananas, but if you don't have a hot glue gun, you could also use a strong epoxy, like Gorilla Glue. Once you have all the pieces gathered, simply glue the magnets in a couple of evenly spaced spots on one side of the basket, let them dry, and stick the whole thing to the fridge.

The nice thing about making your own refrigerator baskets is that you can add more as needed for just a few extra dollars. Plus, they're easily customizable with a little spray paint if you want them to match your kitchen decor. And when the time comes to move out, you can pop them off the fridge door and take them with you.