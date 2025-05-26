The Chic Kitchen Storage Hack That Will Free Up Tons Of Counter Space

Let's face it: Plenty of people live with kitchens that are just too small. While you can't exactly do anything to make your kitchen bigger without turning your home into an active construction site, you can definitely utilize kitchen storage hacks to save space and store your ingredients and wares more easily. You can maximize kitchen storage with cubbies, you can replace your storage containers with square ones for easy stacking, and you can de-clutter your pantry to remove old, unused ingredients somewhat regularly. You can also use peg rails to free up even more counter space, all while keeping a cozy, rustic, lovely aesthetic that warms your kitchen and makes it all the more inviting.

Put simply, a peg rail is a wooden board with pegs on it that you can hang things from. You've probably seen one before in the form of a coat or hat rack. For this storage hack, you want to nail or screw a peg board into the wall underneath a shelf. The shelf gives you extra storage space on top, while the peg board helps you organize items off of your counter, keeping it clean and clutter-free. Peg rails come in all sizes and lengths so you can easily find one that suits whatever chunk of space you've decided to place it in. They're easy to attach and easy to remove, and you can add more than one to your walls to really beef up that extra storage.