The Chic Kitchen Storage Hack That Will Free Up Tons Of Counter Space
Let's face it: Plenty of people live with kitchens that are just too small. While you can't exactly do anything to make your kitchen bigger without turning your home into an active construction site, you can definitely utilize kitchen storage hacks to save space and store your ingredients and wares more easily. You can maximize kitchen storage with cubbies, you can replace your storage containers with square ones for easy stacking, and you can de-clutter your pantry to remove old, unused ingredients somewhat regularly. You can also use peg rails to free up even more counter space, all while keeping a cozy, rustic, lovely aesthetic that warms your kitchen and makes it all the more inviting.
Put simply, a peg rail is a wooden board with pegs on it that you can hang things from. You've probably seen one before in the form of a coat or hat rack. For this storage hack, you want to nail or screw a peg board into the wall underneath a shelf. The shelf gives you extra storage space on top, while the peg board helps you organize items off of your counter, keeping it clean and clutter-free. Peg rails come in all sizes and lengths so you can easily find one that suits whatever chunk of space you've decided to place it in. They're easy to attach and easy to remove, and you can add more than one to your walls to really beef up that extra storage.
How to get the most out of your peg rails
We've talked about how mini storage baskets are game changers for your kitchen, and the best way to get the most out of a peg rail board is with more baskets. Personally, we love the look of a wicker basket. It brings a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen while still being functional. You can use the pegs on your peg rail to hold baskets and then fill those baskets with ingredients that would otherwise clutter up your counter. They're perfect for storing shelf-stable produce that you'd normally keep on your counters like garlic, onions, bananas. They're also great for frequently used tools like measuring cups and spoons, or for tea or dish towels — things you tend to reach for without second thought.
Better yet? You can use peg rails to decorate, too. Hang up boughs of flowers, picture frames, and other little decor pieces that boost the cozy vibes of your kitchen, all without having to use up precious counter space. If you're looking for bigger pieces to help with heavy duty organizing, home improvement stores like IKEA offer plenty of storage pieces for a more organized kitchen, too. Between picking up some good organization accessories and hopping on kitchen storage hacks, you'll be clearing up your counter space before you know it.